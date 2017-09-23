These Lip Stains Will Last Through Your Most Intense Makeout Session

Here's a challenge: apply a coat of your favorite lipstick in the morning before you eat breakfast and don't check in on how it's doing until after lunch. It's rare that you'll see a fully intact lip color that hasn't flaked or faded staring back at you in the mirror.

If you like a lived-in lip color that looks freshly blotted rather than lacquered and don't want to add "lipstick touch-ups" to your day's running to-do list, then a lip stain is your answer.

These liquid, gel, and balm formulas leave behind a tint that ranges from sheer to opaque that stays put throughout your mid-morning protein bar, desk salad lunch, and surprise post-work happy hour makeout session. Even better, while these lipsticks hold up, they will come off at the end of the day without any extra scrubbing.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite long-wearing lip stains with staying power.

