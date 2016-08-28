The 10 Lip Colors You Need for Fall 

Courtesy (6)
Erin Lukas
Aug 28, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

As summer wraps up, it’s time to start thinking about the lip color you’re going to wear to welcome the crisp sweater-weather season. This fall, your lips are going to look a lot like your wardrobe with ‘90s-inspired shades as your bullet of choice. Burnt sienna, tawny nudes,moody onyx, and unexpected melon, are just some of the retro standout shades, with a few classics like brick red thrown in the mix for good measure. From liquid mattes to sheer lacquers, if you’re going to update your lipstick this fall, make it one of these shades. Here, we have the ten bullets you need to have on your lips this season. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Push Gel Lipstick In Pastel Dust

NYX $7 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick In Noir

Givenchy $33 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick In M402

Make Up For Ever $22 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

BareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolor In Icon

Bare Minerals $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain In Nude Pulse

Yves Saint Laurent $36 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick In Twitch

Urban Decay $17 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline The Loaded Bolds Lip Color In Nude Thrill

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Edward Bess Ultra Slick Lipstick In Rose Demure

Edward Bess $35 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick In Velvet Underground

Charlotte Tilbury $30 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Hourglass Femme Rouge Velvet Crème Lipstick In Icon

Hourglass $30 SHOP NOW

