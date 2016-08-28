The 10 Lip Colors You Need for Fall 

As summer wraps up, it’s time to start thinking about the lip color you’re going to wear to welcome the crisp sweater-weather season. This fall, your lips are going to look a lot like your wardrobe with ‘90s-inspired shades as your bullet of choice. Burnt sienna, tawny nudes,moody onyx, and unexpected melon, are just some of the retro standout shades, with a few classics like brick red thrown in the mix for good measure. From liquid mattes to sheer lacquers, if you’re going to update your lipstick this fall, make it one of these shades. Here, we have the ten bullets you need to have on your lips this season.