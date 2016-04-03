7 Drugstore Matte Lipsticks That Could Pass for Designer

Courtesy; Getty Images
Lyndsay Green
Apr 03, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Matte red lips epitomized old Hollywood glamour back in the 1940s and '50s. Fast-forward over 75 years and we can thank the Kardashian clan and YouTube beauty vloggers for ushering in a modern take on the vintage look.

These days, matte finishes come in a bevy of colors, and the shine-free look can be achieved using traditional lipstick bullets, gloss wands, crayons, and more. But for those of us without Kardashian-size, er, kredit, the lip colors can come at a pretty penny. That is until now. Drugstore brands have mastered the matte formula and are offering the look at a fraction of the cost. Here, a roundup of the ones to try.

RELATED: 7 Genius Lipstick Tricks

1 of 7 Courtesy

Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bold Lipstick in Orange Danger

Not quite pink, not quite orange, this warm melon-coral hybrid adds a touch of warmth to any skin tone.

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss

Don't be fooled by the term "gloss" in the product name. Though the liquid lipstick glides onto lips, any sign of shine vanishes once the creamy formula dries. Best part: all 10 colors, which range from nude to deep berry, are under $10 each!

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Revlon Matte Balm

Traditional balms tend to have a reputation for being sheer and well, basic. But this pigment-rich chubby stick offers full coverage without compromising moisture. Its Triple Butter Complex allows the color to smooth right onto your lips with just one swipe.

Revlon $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

E.L.F. Velvet Matte Lipstick

You'll have to hurry and catch these lipsticks while they're still in stores. For just $3 each, they're flying off shelves everywhere and it's no wonder why. Infused with argan oil, rose extract, and vitamin E, each color will keep your lips nourished under any of its rich colors. 

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Lip Lingerie

If your style sensibility errs on the subtle side, try a nude option. With twelve muted shades in the collection, there's a neutral hue that will complement just about any complexion.  

NYX $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Lip Crayon

For those looking for a natural option, this will be your new go-to. The collection of sophisticated reds, pinks, and nudes pack in the perfect blend of pigment and moisture and are compact enough to tuck into your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. 

Burt's Bees $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Knock Out Beauty Matte Lipstick in Power Punch

Channel your '50s Hollywood glamour icon (Miss Monroe? Liz Taylor?) with this vibrant red lip. Your stunning smile will turn heads—as will the artful packaging as you touch up your look. 

Sonia Kashuk $12 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!