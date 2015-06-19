10 Clear Glosses That Will Amp Up Your Lip Look

When it comes to getting the perfect pout, a little extra shine can go a long way. Our favorite crystalline formulas do double-duty. Used solo, sheer glosses enhance your natural lip color. When applied over a daring lipstick hue, they add dimension and just the right amount of glamour. (Tip: Follow the lead of Gabrielle Union and daub gloss just at the center for trompe l'œil plumping.) Shop our picks below and you'll be on your way to radiant lips in no time.

PHOTOS: 10 Clear Glosses That Will Transform How You Do Your Lips

Make Up For Ever Artist Plexi-Gloss

Not only is this lasting-shine gloss comfortable on the lips, its artist-designed superflex applicator features a lip-hugging shape that allows for precision and control while applying. 

in Transparent, $19; sephora.com

NYX Mega Shine Lip Gloss 

For long-lasting shine and moisture, apply this soft formula for a glistening shimmer. 

in Clear, $5; nyxcosmetics.com 

M-A-C Clear Lipglass

This glass-like finish is your answer to complementing a bold lip color.

$15; macys.com

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Le Gloss 

Aside from the pretty packaging, this hydrating gloss is a must for a rich shine experience.

in Naturally Nude, $8; lorealparisusa.com

Lancôme 'Juicy Tube' Ultra Shiny Lipgloss

This ultra glossy formula and portable tube are essential for quick-fixes.

in Pure; $18; nordstrom.com

Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gloss

This moisturizing, ultra-shine gloss will award you a hydrating, foolproof pout. 

in Shiny Totally Lucid, $14; sephora.com

Buxom Full-On Lip Polish

This tingling, plumping technique works to grant lips a sheer, glittering effect. 

in Dominique, $19; sephora.com 

NARS Lip Gloss

This moisturizing gloss works to help anti-aging while also leaving lips smooth and soft.

in Triple X, $26; sephora.com

Bobbi Brown Crystal Lip Gloss

This bold shine formula and easy-squeeze tube makes this an essential to intensifying your pout on-the-go. 

$20; barneys.com

Elizabeth Arden Crystal Clear Lip Gloss

This spearmint infused high-shine formula works to enhance lip color. 

$14; elizabetharden.com

