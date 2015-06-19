10 Clear Glosses That Will Amp Up Your Lip Look

When it comes to getting the perfect pout, a little extra shine can go a long way. Our favorite crystalline formulas do double-duty. Used solo, sheer glosses enhance your natural lip color. When applied over a daring lipstick hue, they add dimension and just the right amount of glamour. (Tip: Follow the lead of Gabrielle Union and daub gloss just at the center for trompe l'œil plumping.) Shop our picks below and you'll be on your way to radiant lips in no time.

PHOTOS: 10 Clear Glosses That Will Transform How You Do Your Lips