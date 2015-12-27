5 Ways to Condition Your Lips for that Midnight Kiss

The countdown for your NYE festivities is on —hooray! If you're in a committed relationship, you'll likely be ringing in the New Year with your loved one. Or if you're single and ready to mingle, than all the better excuse to find somebody to smooch before the ball drops. Whether your plan is to cozy up on the couch or spend all night on the dance floor, these scrubs, balms, and hydrating lipsticks will have your lips in tip-top shape for the moment the clock strikes 12.

GlamGlow Poutmud Fizzy Lip Treatment & Wet Lip Treatment

The first step for transforming your lips from dull and dry to soft and supple is to slough away dead skin cells with a gentle exfoliator. Try a scrub that blends natural ingredients with exfoliating and hydrating properties. This one includes Caribbean cane sugar, Hawaiian sea salt, sweet almond oil, guava, and lychee. The kit is also complete with a moisture-rich balm to lock moisture into your lips after you've exfoliated.

$39; glamglowmud.com.

Kahina Giving Beauty Lip and Face Balm

Finding that winter's frigid weather is taking a toll on your lips? Try a rich emollient with healing properties to soothe raw or chapped skin. Immortelle, calendula, and blue tansy in Kahina Giving Beauty's Lip and Face Balm help ease discomfort with their calming, anti-inflammatory properties. Meanwhile, carrot seed, argan, coconut, and olive oils are rich in antioxidants and offer premium hydration.

$44; kahina-givingbeauty.com.

Drunk Elephant Lippe

If you're looking to reverse or prevent signs of aging in your mouth area—or simply want a lip balm that offers a plumping effect—this natural ingredient-based balm does the trick. Laced with peptides and sea fern algae, the formula helps rebuild collagen and elasticity to promote full, defined lips.

$22; drunkelephant.com.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35

Don't forget that SPF! Contrary to popular belief, sunscreen is meant to be applied year-round. On your body, face, and lips. Try this paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate-free gloss with an SPF of 35 to shield your precious lips from harsh UV rays this season.

$29; colorescience.com.

Hourglass N° 28 Lip Treatment Oil

Don't just swipe on any drying lipstick come NYE. Keep your lip care going with a product that offers a pop of color and a moisture surge. This little luxury is infused with a blend of essential and plant oils like lavender, lemon, rosemary, kukui nut, rosehip, and plenty more. Plus, in order to get to the hydrating formula, you'll have to apply it with the 24-karat gold-plated tip—can't say we mind that one bit!

$42; sephora.com.

