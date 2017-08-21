Behold, All of the Shades in Balmain's Super-Luxe Lipstick Collection

On an average day, adding a sequined Balmain number to your closet will set you back more than your monthly rent—and that’s on sale. Thanks to Balmain’s upcoming lipstick collaboration with L'Oréal Paris, becoming a part of the Balmain Army is actually a reality.

Designer Olivier Rousteing teamed up with the makeup brand to create a capsule collection that’s set to launch September 20. For the collaboration, Rousteing gave L'Oréal’s iconic Color Riche lipstick formula the Balmain treatment by designing the tubes, choosing the three color themes of the 12 shades in the collection, and overseeing the art direction of the ad campaign.

Since the news was first announced back in May, both Rousteing and L'Oréal have given fans a sneak peak of what they can expect to see in the collaboration. Now, the lipstick shades have finally been revealed, and we can confirm that there will be a wide range of colors available from shimmery rose gold, to bold violet. And the packaging? It’s just as luxe as you would expect. The three color themes (Glamazon, Rock, and Couture ) are grouped together by their packaging, which includes black, marbled jade green, or marbled indigo. Each bullet’s gold trim is the common thread that links all of the shades together.

All of the lipsticks in the capsule collection are named Rousteing’s top model muses. To give you a few examples: “Confidence” pays homage to Douzten Kroes and “Domination” is a tribute to Lara Stone.

Courtesy

Did we mention that they’re only $14? Yes, really. Who would have thought buying Balmain without maxing out your credit card would ever be possible?

The L’Oréal Paris x Balmain Paris Capsule Lipstick Collection will be available starting September 20th for $14 each at Barneys, barneys.com, and lorealparisusa.com.