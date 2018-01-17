Daily Beauty Buzz: Ava Phillippe's Hot Pink Lipstick

When we were in high school, getting told we remind people of our mothers was always the last thing we wanted to hear—so we rebelled by dyeing our hair and wearing makeup shades our moms would never pick up.

But, when your mom is Reese Witherspoon, whose effortless makeup looks and side-swept bangs that have inspired us all at some point to book a salon appointment, your outlook is probably a little different.

Case in point: Ava Phillippe channeled Elle Woods—one of her mom's most infamous roles—with the hot pink lipstick she wore to the Stella McCartney fashion show in L.A. The 18-year-old matched her fuchsia off-the-shoulder blouse with a satin-finish vibrant pink lipstick. Not only did she nail the monochromatic beauty trend by matching her lipstick to her top, she demonstrated the key to pulling off a bright lip without having to fuss over the shade is by reaching for a formula that's soft instead of matte.

While we don't know the exact color that Phillippe wore to the designer's Fall 2018 presentation, we recommend trying Elizabeth Arden's Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Pink Vibrations ($25; lordandtaylor.com) for a similar look.

Phillippe kept the rest of her look simple with a taupe eyeshadow swept across her lids and a few coats of mascara. She parted her long wavy blonde hair into a deep side-part and flipped the front pieces back for more volume.