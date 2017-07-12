Anastasia Beverly Hills Is Finally Launching Traditional Matte Lipsticks

"Christmas in July" may be a an old cliché, but there's really no other way to describe the new product Anastasia Beverly Hills announced on Instagram. The brand that's changed the way we do our brows and made us all liquid matte lipstick addicts, is going back to the basics with its upcoming collection of matte lipsticks. The news comes after fans have begged the brand for the product for years, and almost got their wish granted with Anastasia's recent Lip Palette ($48; sephora.com).

Housed in traditional bullets in a black-and-gold color scheme with the brand's signature "A" emblem, the color range boasts an impressive 30 shades that includes everything from peachy nudes to a vibrant mint-turquoise shade. Although matte lipsticks are a basic makeup product found in most of our makeup bags, there's nothing average about Anastasia's lipsticks. Each tube has a full-pigment formula with a soft matte finish, and we're willing to bet is just as opaque and comfortable to wear as the brand's liquid matte lipsticks.

The Matte Lipstick collection will be available for $18 each July 25 at anasastiabeverlyhills.com. Until then, we've rounded up a few of our favorite shades from the collection so you can start planning on which tubes you'll want to pick up. Consider your summer lipstick game upgraded.

