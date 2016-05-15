Aishwarya Rai Shocks at Cannes with Funky Purple Lipstick

Naturally the Cannes Film Festival is all about movies and fashion, but just when talk circled around Kendall Jenner's nearly naked black dress, Aishwarya Rai delivers a knockout on the beauty front.

The Bollywood star donned a fairly predictable neutral-colored gown for the premiere of the From the Land of the Moon today, but it was her lip color that was the real shocker. Forget the classic red lip; Rai's look-at-me matte purple pout was so bright it was nearly ultraviolet.

Ian Gavan

Rai smartly kept the rest of her beauty look ladylike with a simply ponytail and matte smoky eyes.

