Aishwarya Rai Shocks at Cannes with Funky Purple Lipstick

Camilla Morandi - Corbis
Bee Shapiro
May 15, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Naturally the Cannes Film Festival is all about movies and fashion, but just when talk circled around Kendall Jenner's nearly naked black dress, Aishwarya Rai delivers a knockout on the beauty front. 

The Bollywood star donned a fairly predictable neutral-colored gown for the premiere of the From the Land of the Moon today, but it was her lip color that was the real shocker. Forget the classic red lip; Rai's look-at-me matte purple pout was so bright it was nearly ultraviolet. 

Ian Gavan

Rai smartly kept the rest of her beauty look ladylike with a simply ponytail and matte smoky eyes. 

Don't miss all the Cannes action: see the best looks of the festival in our red carpet gallery.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!