Beauty Hack Alert: How to Wear Eye Shadow as Lipstick

I'm constantly surprised by the versatility of make-up: eyebrow pencils as lip liners, bronzers for contouring, even lipstick as blush. But when I heard about a new trend, using eyeshadow as lipstick, I was intrigued and wanted to find out more (plus imagine all the colors I'd get out of my favorite eye shadow palette!). Though, it's practically par for the course backstage at fashion week shows, using eyeshadow colors on lips can be a bit daunting—or possibly too goth if you're thinking of walking on the darker side of things. So to get a better idea of how to approach the trend. Lindsay Ebbin, Celebrity Makeup Artist for BeYu and Co-Founder of BAM Brands USA, let me in on a few insider tips.

"You can use shadow for lipstick, with color lasting for up to two hours", says Ebbin. "Start with a hydrating lip primer, line and fill your lips with a hue matching your shadow of choice, and finish with cream based shadow on top." The makeup artist points to an easy palette to start with, which includes flattering pinkish hues like the BeYu Color Catch Eye Palette in Vintage Rose $12; cvs.com (see, top).

You can also use this technique to create a cool ombre effect. To do it, put on lipstick then "layer a lighter shade of cream eyeshadow [in the same color family as your lipstick] in the middle section of your lips," Ebbin suggests. Consider picking a cream with a bit of shimmer in it (like, say, adding a touch of gold to a mauve lip). Just think of how many color combinations and effects can be created!