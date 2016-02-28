Why You Need a Lip Tint In Your Life

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Feb 28, 2016 @ 10:45 am

We love lipsticks and lip glosses as much as the next makeup loving gal, but when it comes to everyday wearability, few products come close to our beloved lip tints. That's because a lip tint is really your "natural, #Iwokeuplikethis" secret weapon. You can even rock a perfectly flattering tint to the gym without getting the side eye.

What's better, some of the new formulas are designed to stay in place and offer conditioning ingredients to boot. Winter's best friend anyone? 

If you haven't tried a lip tint yet, it's time to get on board. Here are eight of our favorite options that will take you from the office to the dance floor.

Courtesy

Lipsurgence Skintuitive Lip Tint in Energy Noir

If you've been a little shy when it comes to testing out bold options, Tarte's Lipsurgence Tint's are perfect. This deep berry hue will adjust to your lip's natural color offering a statement that will compliment any skin tone.

Tarte $24 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Chroma Powder Lip Tint in Orange

For color that can withstand your lunch and those cups of coffee, you'll want to reach for this liquid-to-powder solution.

Touch In Sol $20 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint Powdered Rose Pink

Add a rush of color to lips or cheeks with Tata Harper's all natural formula that also subtly plumps skin.

Tata Harper $36 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Lip Tint in Sweetness

Here's a soft peach hue with a luxuriously creamy finish that won't leave your lips sticky.

Kjaer Weis $49 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Saint & Sinner Lip Tint in Wine

Black soybean extract and omega 3-rich Algomega make this pigmented tint hydrating enough to act as a lip primer.

Lipstick Queen $24 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Tinted Lip Balm in Sweet Violet

Experience the classic Burt's Bees tubes like never before with this sheer plum offering that transfers color subtly.

Burt's Bees $7 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Shine & Tint in Posey

A few swipes of this everyday color will give lips that no makeup, makeup trend that everyone is raving about.

Boots $10 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Tinted Lip conditioner in Crimson & Clover

Get over your fears of wearing red, and swipe on this Vitamin-E infused tint for an instant wash of color.

Ilia $26 SHOP NOW

