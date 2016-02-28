Why You Need a Lip Tint In Your Life

We love lipsticks and lip glosses as much as the next makeup loving gal, but when it comes to everyday wearability, few products come close to our beloved lip tints. That's because a lip tint is really your "natural, #Iwokeuplikethis" secret weapon. You can even rock a perfectly flattering tint to the gym without getting the side eye.

What's better, some of the new formulas are designed to stay in place and offer conditioning ingredients to boot. Winter's best friend anyone?

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

If you haven't tried a lip tint yet, it's time to get on board. Here are eight of our favorite options that will take you from the office to the dance floor.

RELATED: The Best Tinted Lip Balms to Get You Through Winter