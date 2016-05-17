7 SPF-Infused Lipsticks to Wear All Summer Long

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
May 17, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

There’s nothing cute about chapped lips and flaking sunburned lips are even worse.  Summer is when the sun’s rays are their most potent, but just because the season is quickly approaching, doesn’t mean your lipstick game has to suffer. Instead of letting your favorite bullets collect dust until the first day of fall comes around and settling for a balm, swipe on a lipstick infused with SPF to protect your lips without sacrificing any color pay-off. These formulas are also packed with emollients and vitamin E to ensure lips stay soft and smooth by sealing in moisture. From a classic red to juicy coral, we selected six lipsticks formulated with SPF to add into your beauty routine for all of summer’s scorching days. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Chantecaille Lipstick in Hollyhock 

Chantecaille $36 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Vincent Longo Lipstain SPF 15 Lipstick in Chica Mokita

Vincent Longo $23 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Silky Sensual Radiant Lipstick SPF 15 in Fetish Pink

Yves Saint Laurent $37 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Clinique High Impact Lip Color in Go Fig

Clinique $17 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Jouer Sheer Lipstick SPF 15 in Capri 

SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lip Color SPF 16 in Classic Red 

Sonia Kashuk $10 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick Sheer Sunscreen SPF 15 in Plum 

Elizabeth Arden $21 SHOP NOW

