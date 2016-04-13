7 Lip Glosses That Are Nothing Like the Ones You Wore in Middle School

Back in the day, you weren’t a cool girl unless you had shiny lips and a tube of lip gloss stashed in your desk for routine touchups during 4th period math class. For many of us, a gloss was our gateway into wearing makeup and we remained true to our go-to tubes, despite the fact that they never failed to act as a magnet for our hair (and until we eventually came to our senses and discovered the power of a pigmented matte bullet).

Now, lip glosses are making a comeback. If you don’t believe us, consider Kylie Jenner’s recent introduction of three lip gloss shades to her growing Kylie Cosmetics line instantly selling out, solidifying the shiny product’s return to the spotlight. Unlike the tacky, sticky, and gooey glosses you wore in the early aughts, today’s formulas won’t make your pout look like an ultralight beam. Instead, they’re infused with skin-conditioning ingredients and pack major pigment, just like a regular bullet. We’ve rounded up eight lip glosses that are guaranteed to have your lips poppin'.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Vernis À Lèvres Glossy Stain in Rouge Lacque 

What glides on for a seamless application and packs just as much pigment as any bullet? Yves Saint Laurent’s glossy stain of course. This gloss-stain hybrid’s vibrant red shade is guaranteed to leave your matte red left to collect dust.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Ultra Luxe Lip Gloss in Coveted Coral

Nothing welcomes warm weather quite like a punchy coral lip. This Sonia Kashuk tube has a gel-like texture that glides on so lips have a smooth, shiny finish. What's not to love?

3 of 7 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Undressed Lip Gloss

If you love a trendy brown matte lip, consider a warm espresso lip gloss as the perfect way to take a shiny lip for a test drive. Anastasia's formula delivers complete coverage in one swipe that will last throughout your morning coffee to the last sip of wine at dinner.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Laura Mercer Lip Glacé in Tulip

This is your go-to pink lip gloss all grown up. Laura Mercier's pretty rose gloss adds the perfect splash of pink for a hint of everyday color.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Lush Fruit Lip Gloss in Rambutan

This peachy-nude gloss may smell good enough to eat, but we suggest leaving it on your pout. Infused with seven nourishing fruit oils, this neutral shade keeps lips hydrated, minus the tackiness that’s common in glosses.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Dior Rouge Dior Brilliant Lip Shine & Care Couture Color in 688 Hollywood

Vibrant pink is a versatile shade that will brighten up a number of skin tones, and this gloss's high-shine, moisturizing, buildable finish washes away any negative experiences you may have had with sticky glosses.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Urban Decay Revolution High-Color Lipgloss in Apocolypse 

Urban Decay's heavy-metal packaging will not only stand out on your vanity, its rich plum shade is a new way to wear an edgy vampy lip. The gloss version of the brand's Revolution Lipstick is formulated with a patented blend of tripeptides and hyaluronic acid for a hydrating, plumping finish that will make just as much of an impact as its bullet counterpart. 

