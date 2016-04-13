7 Lip Glosses That Are Nothing Like the Ones You Wore in Middle School

Back in the day, you weren’t a cool girl unless you had shiny lips and a tube of lip gloss stashed in your desk for routine touchups during 4th period math class. For many of us, a gloss was our gateway into wearing makeup and we remained true to our go-to tubes, despite the fact that they never failed to act as a magnet for our hair (and until we eventually came to our senses and discovered the power of a pigmented matte bullet).

Now, lip glosses are making a comeback. If you don’t believe us, consider Kylie Jenner’s recent introduction of three lip gloss shades to her growing Kylie Cosmetics line instantly selling out, solidifying the shiny product’s return to the spotlight. Unlike the tacky, sticky, and gooey glosses you wore in the early aughts, today’s formulas won’t make your pout look like an ultralight beam. Instead, they’re infused with skin-conditioning ingredients and pack major pigment, just like a regular bullet. We’ve rounded up eight lip glosses that are guaranteed to have your lips poppin'.

