6 Lip Scrub and Balm Combos to Prep for Cuffing Season 

I am super excited for fall, not just because it's an amazing season to live in New York, but also because that means cuffing season is coming.

For the uninitiated, cuffing season, as the kids are saying, is the time of year the boys and girls of NYC start getting ready for hibernating in the winter... with a love interest.

I've got all of my streaming apps prepped, I've ensured that the pillows on my couch are plush, and I have a snuggly blanket at the ready. But the very last thing on my list is ensuring that my mouth is smooth and super hydrated for all of the making out I'm going to do. Obviously.

Oh! You, too? Then you'll want to try out some of these combos before you set up your autumnal kissing booth.

Kisses!