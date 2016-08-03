Want Kate Moss's Signature Nude Lip? It's Sitting in Your Drugstore

Listen, there are supermodels and then there are supermodels. It just so happens that Kate Moss falls into the latter category. The same goes for lipsticks. And truth be told, one of my favorite lipstick formulations of all time happen to be the Kate Moss for Rimmel. I spent many of my hard-earned babysitting dollars on them for the better part of the past 15 years. They are super pigmented, come in an amazing range of colors, are creamy and feel super luxurious—all with a very reasonable price point. Not to mention, they are Kate Moss endorsed!

So you better believe that when I heard Rimmel and Kate Moss were releasing a 15th Anniversary collection of Lasting Finish Lipstick by Kate, well, I nearly keeled over. More incredible shades, including three unique reds and three irresistible nudes for every occasion imaginable, including one that is literally called "My Nude," and it's quite possibly one of the best nudes I've seen in a while. It's true to what Ms. Moss is regularly is seen wearing. Read on for more on why they are I can't stop talking about 'em.

What It's Called:

Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick by Kate

How Much It Will Set You Back:

$6 a piece or $36 for all of them; Walgreens

What Makes It Special:

Well, they celebrate Kate's partnership with Rimmel and each have part of her signature look, but they are also infused with light-reflecting Black Diamonds, to make for a super highly pigmented formulation that's long lasting but still uber comfy.

Who’s It For?

Do you have lips and want to feel pretty? Next question.

When to Use It:

Is there are wrong time for lipstick?

What It Feels Like:

Smooth like butter.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What It Smells Like:

The signature berry smell you know and love from Rimmel London.