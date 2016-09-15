Things You Will Be Addicted to This Fall: Lip Gel 

I say no limits when it comes to lip products. Seriously, just give me everything. If there's a product that I use multiple times a day (I'm known to change my beauty look at least twice daily), that's a sign that it's really fantastic. And with that being said, lipstick, lip gloss, lip balm, and now, lip gel all fit into that description.

Lately, though, Per-fekt Beauty's new Lip Per-fekt's lip treatment has been my go-to at work. It's totally baller and totally unique.

What It's Called:

Lip Per-fekt

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Your hulu subscription, plus Showtime... $18; ulta.com

What Makes It Special:

There are a number of things that make this stick of lip goodness special, namely its a velvety gel. This means that those little lines in our lips get filled in so you get the illusion of smoother, fuller lips. And it lasts pretty much all day with a subtle shine.

Who’s It For?

If you like fuss-free makeup, this is for you.

When to Use It:

When you want to emphasize your lips.

What It Feels Like:

Smooth and a little tingly!

What the Internet Is Saying:

What It Smells Like:

Lightly of peppermint.