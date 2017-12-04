Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Has Some Genius Winter Beauty Tips That Will Save Your Dry Skin

We had a chance to catch up with Lindsey Vonn before her World Cup race in Lake Louise, Canada this weekend. And Lindsey gave us the inside scoop about all her beauty must haves, especially when it comes to having a career that takes place in the freezing cold. Get the inside scoop on all things beauty and check out Lindsey's new collection with Under Armour. We sure are taking some beauty notes from this Olympic skier.

InStyle: What do your morning and nighttime beauty regimens consist of?

Lindsey Vonn: I’m pretty simple—I use a basic, exfoliating cleanser and Cetaphil ($6; target.com) in the morning followed up with [a moisturizer with] SPF. In the evening, I use a night cream. I think that will help my wrinkles—I’m not sure if that actually works, but I’m trying really hard!

IS: Part of your job is always being in cold and dry weather—what do you do to make sure your skin doesn't suffer?

LV: I try to exfoliate and get rid of the dry skin as much as I can, and then over hydrate my skin. I feel like that definitely helps. And it also preserves the elasticity, which decreases as you age. Whenever you have dry skin [that's losing elasticity], you look older.

IS: What are the three beauty products you can’t travel without?

LV: I always wear masks after I travel—they help to get rid of the toxins after flying. I also can't live without my Bobbi Brown long-wear eyeliner ($27; sephora.com), and I’ve been using Burt's Bees lip balm ($3; target.com) lately because I get chapped lips a lot. Super Goop also makes a good one ($10; sephora.com).

IS: What make up do you have to put on before you leave the house, even when skiing?

LV: I actually use the same, whether I’m skiing or not. I use Mac foundation ($29; nordstrom.com), Bobbi Brown eyeliner ($27; sephora.com), a combination of different eye shadow palettes, Benefit Cosmetics bronzer ($29; sephora.com) and the Kylie Cosmetics ($27; kyliecosmetics.com).

IS: Do you have any beauty secrets you can let us in on?

LV: My makeup artist always says you’re supposed to create triangles with your face. Your whole face is split up into triangles. I’m just learning about it, so I’m trying to do a better job playing around with the concept. It’s all about the angles—it’s beauty geometry!