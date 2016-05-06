This Limited Edition Liner Will Give You the MOST Gorgeous Metallic Cat Eye

Seriously, when was the last time you wore a rose gold cat eye?
There are liners, and then there are liners. You know what I mean. As far as this beauty editor goes, I prefer the latter. And if possible, in a unique color. So, when I got my grubby little fingers on the latest limited-edition clay pot liner in rose gold (mad props to our May beauty bag), you better believe I squealed with glee!
Not only do I use it for an unexpected take on my signature feline eye, but I also like to dab it on my cheekbones for a gorgeous, wet, shimmery, sheen. It's simply to die for. I chatted with Maria Jones, Senior Pro Artist at Tarte, all about the new limited edition product... check it out!
RELATED: This Lip and Cheek Tint Is Literally Good Enough to Eat
What It's Called:
Tarte Waterproof Amazonian Clay Pot in Rose Gold
Price:
The cab ride you treated yourself to because #raining...$21; tartecosmetics.com
What Makes It Special:
This best-selling clay pot waterproof shadow liner is now available in luxe, limited-edition shades from metallics to pastels!
RELATED: This Multi-Tasking Moisturizer Is going to Remove 5 Steps from Your Skin-Care Routine
Who’s It For?
Anyone can wear rose gold! Check out #shadowliner on Instagram for some gorgeous inspiration!
When to Use It:
"Since our clay pot shadow liners are waterproof, they are perfect for every-day summer wear! You can use as an eye liner or as a creamy, shimmery shadow!" says Jones.
What It Feels Like:
Light with a velvety finish
What It Smells Like:
Scentless, per most liners
What the Experts Are Saying:
“It’s so versatile because you can use it as a liner, creating a crisp, thin line, or a dramatic cat eye or you can use it as a shadow and smooth it over your lids with your finger! So many options in one little pot.” – Maria Jones, Senior Pro Artist
What the Internet Is Saying:
P.S. Use code MIMIBAG to save 15% off your tarte.com purchase. Offer valid through May 31, 2016 on tarte.com orders.