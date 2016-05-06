This Limited Edition Liner Will Give You the MOST Gorgeous Metallic Cat Eye

There are liners, and then there are liners. You know what I mean. As far as this beauty editor goes, I prefer the latter. And if possible, in a unique color. So, when I got my grubby little fingers on the latest limited-edition clay pot liner in rose gold (mad props to our May beauty bag), you better believe I squealed with glee!

Not only do I use it for an unexpected take on my signature feline eye, but I also like to dab it on my cheekbones for a gorgeous, wet, shimmery, sheen. It's simply to die for. I chatted with Maria Jones, Senior Pro Artist at Tarte, all about the new limited edition product... check it out!

What It's Called:

Tarte Waterproof Amazonian Clay Pot in Rose Gold

Price:

The cab ride you treated yourself to because #raining...$21; tartecosmetics.com

What Makes It Special:

This best-selling clay pot waterproof shadow liner is now available in luxe, limited-edition shades from metallics to pastels!

Who’s It For?

Anyone can wear rose gold! Check out #shadowliner on Instagram for some gorgeous inspiration!

When to Use It:

"Since our clay pot shadow liners are waterproof, they are perfect for every-day summer wear! You can use as an eye liner or as a creamy, shimmery shadow!" says Jones.

What It Feels Like:

Light with a velvety finish

What It Smells Like:

Scentless, per most liners

What the Experts Are Saying:

“It’s so versatile because you can use it as a liner, creating a crisp, thin line, or a dramatic cat eye or you can use it as a shadow and smooth it over your lids with your finger! So many options in one little pot.” – Maria Jones, Senior Pro Artist

What the Internet Is Saying:

We tartelettes like to keep things colorful... Our NEW limited-edition clay pot waterproof #shadowliners, available now on tarte.com! #eyelovetarte #eyecandy #newness #naturalartistry #repost from @pinkperception A photo posted by Tarte Cosmetics (@tartecosmetics) on May 1, 2016 at 9:39am PDT

Loving these Amazonian clay waterproof shadow liners & wipeout color-correcting palette 💜 @tartecosmetics @sephora #shadowliners #tarteunderthesea #colorcorrecting #removablepans A video posted by Nina Nguyen (@ninzeey) on May 3, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

How fun is this shade range? 🎨 @tartecosmetics #shadowliners #festival #eyelovetarte #beauty A photo posted by Candace Bulishak (@candacebulishak) on Apr 19, 2016 at 6:13pm PDT

P.S. Use code MIMIBAG to save 15% off your tarte.com purchase. Offer valid through May 31, 2016 on tarte.com orders.