These Polly Pocket-Inspired Shadow Palettes Are Making Our Hearts Sing

Remember those rad Polly Pocket cases? An entire world existed within that tiny plastic clamshell, and we easily spent hours on our bedroom floors playing with each of the sets, plugging the tiny dolls into each of the circular-shaped indents lining the scenery. Since they more or less fit in the palm of our hand, they were our constant companions on family road trips, or really in any situation we'd have to sit still for an extended period of time, and we still sort of mourn the losses of the dolls that have gone unaccounted for, possibly crammed under a couch cushion or sucked up in a vacuum cleaner.

Polly Pocket still exists somewhat today—as a cartoon web series, last we checked, so it's a far cry from the iterations we grew up with. Still, we feel pangs of nostalgia every time we catch a glimpse of a Polly Pocket case online, or find one stashed under our childhood bed during a visit home.

Imagine the thrill we got when we saw that Lime Crime would be launching palettes shaped like the clamshell playsets of our childhood.

Courtesy $34 SHOP NOW Lime Crime

Courtesy $34 SHOP NOW Lime Crime

Courtesy $34 SHOP NOW Lime Crime

RELATED: Your Inner '90s Kid Will Lose It Over This Lisa Frank Eyeshadow

Lime Crime's Pocket Candy collection mirrors the iconic silhouette of our favorite Polly Pocket cases, and the (full sized!) hues housed within are just as fun. Available in three color schemes, these shades certainly aren't for the faint of heart, but their wear isn't limited exclusively for nights out. The five tones were hand-picked to work together all at once, though they look just as gorgeous worn solo.

VIDEO: Tamagotchi Is Back For Its 20th Anniversary

Expect for Lime Crime's Pocket Candy palettes to go live on September 26. Head over to limecrime.com to preview the collection, and to sign up for notifications leading up to the drop. Personally, we have our eye on the three-piece Pocket Candy bundle.