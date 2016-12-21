This Is What Lime Crime's Diamond Crushers Lip Toppers Look Like in Real Life

Break the internet, Lime Crime. The Insta-famous makeup brand has solidified a regular spot on our feed, with new products rolling out more frequently than iPhone software updates. Lime Crime's Diamond Crushers Lip Toppers, a collection of six lipstick transformers filled to the brim with holographic glitters, are the latest addition making their way from our recently-liked photos into our shopping carts. This isn't your old-school lip gloss—these glitter-packed formulas can be worn either solo, or over your favorite lip color, and have the ability to triple your collection. On Instagram, they're usually paired with a graphic contour, ombre brows, or a cut-crease glitter shadow, but against your everyday makeup, they make a bold statement that remains wearable in the real world. Scroll down to see what the holographic toppers look like on six InStyle staffers, and find out exactly how they layered their products.

1 of 6 Sarah Balch

Lime Crime Diamond Crushers in Trip

"Although I’ve vowed to never trade my matte lips for glitter, there’s no doubt the Lime Crime Diamond Crushers are beautiful. The formula is non-sticky and spreads easily over the lips. It’s a effortless way to step your lip game up when wanting to add more drama to your makeup look. I applied the lip topper in Trip, a mixture of iridescent purple and blue, over Maybelline's Violet Vixen ($6; target.com), a matte purple. To add even more glam, I dabbed a super shiny gloss to seal in the look."—Teonna Flipping, Office Manager

2 of 6 Sarah Balch

Lime Crime Diamond Crushers in Lit

"I never wear anything shiny or glittery, so this was all new for me. I felt self-conscious at first, but after (surprisingly) earning a few compliments, I decided to whole-heartedly embrace the chrome-like gold foil effect. I layered it over Glossier's Generation G lipstick in Crush ($18; glossier.com), which gave it a subtle pink-ish tint, and I plan to wear the combo to all my holiday parties this season."—Andrea Cheng, Digital Fashion News Editor

3 of 6 Sarah Balch

Lime Crime Diamond Crushers in Strip

"I layered the Strip hue over Lime Crime’s True Love ($20; limecrime.com), it’s a beautiful bubble gum pink. I thought it would pair nicely with the sparkles in my lippie. I loved the cooling feeling the Diamond Crushers gave my lips when I swept it on. You do have to work this on the lip for a sec to get it to cover the lips evenly but once it’s set, it’s set!  This is perfect for an evening out on the town!"—LaShauna Williams, Senior Credits Editor

4 of 6 Kyleen James

Lime Crime Diamond Crushers in Dope

"I layered the Diamond Crushers in Dope over Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Amazing Grace ($32; nordstrom.com), which is a soft rose color.  Dope added shimmer and shine that was subtle enough to be wearable every day. I also like that you can build it up to create a more intense look perfect for a holiday party!"—Sarah Balch, Photo Editor

5 of 6 Sarah Balch

Lime Crime Diamond Crushers in Choke

"Rarely do I ever veer out of my nude lip territory, but recently, I've been pretty into my natural lip color and have been opting for sheer glosses and balms—chalk it up to either self-acceptance or laziness. In the tube, Lime Crime's Choke is a sparkly pale pink, almost reminiscent of my high school prom dress, with subtle holographic glitters. The color looks gorgeous over both nude and pink lipsticks alike, but I decided to apply it over a layer of Sara Happ's Lip Slip balm ($24; nordstrom.com), which I've been stashing in my winter coat for easy access. Over a bare lip, the blue and violet tones in the holographic glitters become more apparent on contact. I also loved how it made the glitters a little more pliable, so the finish was pretty even. The final result was a Y2K-era sparkly gloss that would do Zenon (girl of the 21st century, duh) so proud."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

6 of 6 Sarah Balch

Lime Crime Diamond Crushers in Fluke

"I’ve just started wearing red lipstick so normally I would never gravitate towards a glitter gloss. However, Fluke, a sparkly rosy pink was surprisingly wearable. The finish is somewhat sheer, so I layered the gloss over the Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in Purity ($24; sephora.com), a my-lips-but-better pink, to create an even base. After all was said and done, the final look reminded me of a shade that I would be dying to get my hands on back in middle school after seeing it on Lizzie McGuire. In other words: As a top coat, the gloss makes for the perfect early 2000’s throwback without being as literal as wearing a Juicy Couture tracksuit."—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

