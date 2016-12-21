This Is What Lime Crime's Diamond Crushers Lip Toppers Look Like in Real Life

"Rarely do I ever veer out of my nude lip territory, but recently, I've been pretty into my natural lip color and have been opting for sheer glosses and balms—chalk it up to either self-acceptance or laziness. In the tube, Lime Crime's Choke is a sparkly pale pink, almost reminiscent of my high school prom dress, with subtle holographic glitters. The color looks gorgeous over both nude and pink lipsticks alike, but I decided to apply it over a layer of Sara Happ's Lip Slip balm ($24; nordstrom.com), which I've been stashing in my winter coat for easy access. Over a bare lip, the blue and violet tones in the holographic glitters become more apparent on contact. I also loved how it made the glitters a little more pliable, so the finish was pretty even. The final result was a Y2K-era sparkly gloss that would do Zenon (girl of the 21st century, duh) so proud."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor