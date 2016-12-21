Break the internet, Lime Crime. The Insta-famous makeup brand has solidified a regular spot on our feed, with new products rolling out more frequently than iPhone software updates. Lime Crime's Diamond Crushers Lip Toppers, a collection of six lipstick transformers filled to the brim with holographic glitters, are the latest addition making their way from our recently-liked photos into our shopping carts. This isn't your old-school lip gloss—these glitter-packed formulas can be worn either solo, or over your favorite lip color, and have the ability to triple your collection. On Instagram, they're usually paired with a graphic contour, ombre brows, or a cut-crease glitter shadow, but against your everyday makeup, they make a bold statement that remains wearable in the real world. Scroll down to see what the holographic toppers look like on six InStyle staffers, and find out exactly how they layered their products.
This Is What Lime Crime's Diamond Crushers Lip Toppers Look Like in Real Life
Getty; courtesy
