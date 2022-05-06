This Tightening Primer Is the Key to Lily Tomlin's Smooth Complexion
With metaphorical tears in my eyes as I write this, Grace and Frankie has come to an end after seven seasons. The show debuted in 2015 and was, in my opinion, initially just a vehicle for Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's superb acting. The show's central themes of age acceptance, importance of friendship, and sex positivity made it so incredibly popular that it is the longest-running original show in Netflix's history.
There are lots of admirable beauty moments in the show, like Grace accepting and growing out her gray hair (which Fonda also did IRL), but the first beauty-related thing I ever noticed while watching was that Frankie's skin always looked so soft, smooth, and poreless. The show's makeup artist Bonita De Haven told Vogue that she used Dermablend's Insta-Grip Jelly Primer on Tomlin.
Shop now: $28; amazon.com
Primers are a dime a dozen, but this one has more than 800 five-star ratings on Amazon — some of which say it's "fantastic" for "older women." The Jelly Primer is touted as a three in one product: a primer (obviously), moisturizer, and surprisingly, a tightening mask, which reviewers repeatedly laude.
One shopper wrote that the combination of this gel consistency is so effective, it removes "at least five years off my face." Additionally, that shopper said that when they use this, their makeup doesn't budge — "even in the heat of a deep South summer."
"Buy this and biologically fuse the makeup to your face," a five-star reviewer raved. They shared that even after 10 hours of humid, 90-degree weather — some of which was spent in a face mask, their makeup was "still pristine" at the end of the night, like it had just been applied.
A lot of good can be said about Dermablend's Insta-Grip Jelly Primer, but the last thing I'll share is from a reviewer who called the formula "a face lift in a bottle" because of its tightening aspect, and said "it filled in all my wrinkles."
Between the glowing endorsement that is Tomlin's pristine complexion and the hundreds of five-star Amazon reviews, you can't go wrong with this anti-aging primer.