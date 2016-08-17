Lily-Rose Depp's Chanel No.5 L'EAU Campaign Pics Are Officially Here

We've already explored (and proved) the idea that Lily-Rose Depp is your next style icon, and she just keeps racking up work projects that will eventually lead to domination of all things fashion and Hollywood. Aside from her enviable portfolio of movie roles (Planetarium, The Dancer, Yoga Hosers), Depp has also been a staple at all Chanel shows for the past few years (and to remind you, she is only 17).

Let's be honest—counting Karl Lagerfeld among your closest friends must be a good sign of current and future success. Another sign? Being the face of the newest Chanel No. 5 fragrance, Chanel No.5 L'EAU.

And trust us, the official campaign shot is as impressive as Depp's resume. The actress/model took to Instagram to share the beautiful ad, and it is simply stunning. With her hair styled in natural waves and her makeup kept to a fresh minimum, Lily-Rose is the quintessential beauty muse.

New N°5 L'EAU campaign @chanelofficial shot by @karimsadli Thank you so much to the entire chanel team for this incredible honor!! #newchanel5 #youknowmeandyoudont A photo posted by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:49am PDT

The glass of the perfume creates a magnifying glass of sorts, which draws our attention to her perfect lower liner and cat eye and makes us wonder if it's the result of a standout Chanel pencil. Of course, one we need to test out immediately.