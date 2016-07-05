Lily Collins Just Revealed a New Tattoo

If you follow the life of Lily Collins on social media, you know the actress recently embarked on what appeared to be an epic trip to Korea. So amazing, in fact, that she decided to commemorate the journey with a new tattoo.

For those keeping track, this is Collins's third time getting inked and the new addition is an illustration of a woman sitting ever-so-thoughtfully on a lily pad. The tat is positioned on her back, just under some previous ink that reads Love Always and Forever.

Flashing some back for #fbf. A beautiful keepsake from an incredibly memorable Korean adventure. Thank you @tattooist_doy for adding your artistry to my personal collection. Self love is the most important kind #LoveAlwaysandForever #lilypadinbloom #KrazyinKorea... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jul 1, 2016 at 4:30pm PDT

No pain, no gain. Battling the needle with @tattooist_doy and @agentoh #KrazyinKorea #sillylily #permanentandpriceless #fbf... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT

So pretty, right? Collins also posted a behind-the-scenes pic of her getting the new ink.

No word yet on the specific meaning behind the tattoo, but we feel like there's a soulful story in there somewhere.