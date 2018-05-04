24 Beauty Products That Smell Like Summer

For me, summer smells like a mixture of salty air, boardwalk French fries, and SPF, and the scent makes me feel alive and genuinely happier. Unfortunately I don’t think any brand would choose to make a fragrance that holds the same notes as Curly’s Cheese Fries and New Jersey beach sand, so I’ve resorted to finding beauty products that hold the mood-lifting notes of hot summer days. Think citrusy, crisp, and fresh like lemon and grapefruit, or tropical, creamy, and sweet like vanilla and coconut.

The best part about summer-scented beauty products, like body wash, perfume, and body lotion, is that you don't have to wait until warm weather hits to start wearing them, unlike your crop top and strappy sandals. Keep scrolling for 24 of our favorite products that'll make it smell like you're on vacation every single day.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore