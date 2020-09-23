Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear for Libra Season
Welcome to Libra season, and the beginning of fall.
With cooler temperatures starting to creep in, September 22 brings a cosmic shift that will leave us thirsty for rich and beautiful hues to adorn our nails with.
This month, we’re feeling metallics in all the colors of the rainbow — after all, Libra season is for lovers.
The deep and intoxicating energy of metallics will boost our passions, hearts, and imagination, which is all very needed in 2020.
So keep reading to discover which nail color your sign should be wearing this month.
Libra: essie Buy Me A Cameo
Happy birthday, Libra! It’s your time to shine, which means adorning your nails with extra fabulousness this month. Embrace your innate luxurious vibe and paint your nails rose gold. Go full out to pull out all the stops on revving up your glam look with champagne wishes and caviar dreams.
Scorpio: Zoya Claudine
You’re feeling more introverted than usual, as you are reflecting and thinking about the events of the past few months. A black metallic shade for your nails is an ideal choice to help you clear the canvas and paint a new story — whenever you’re ready to get out of hibernation.
Sagittarius: côte No. 103
You really want to make a fresh start with your old friends right now. That's why a high vibe silvery hue will remind you that it’s important to keep the peace with your squad — even if they try to bring up past arguments that don’t show you in the best light.
Capricorn: Orly Luxe
Gold is the color for winners, which is exactly who and what you are! It’s time to fully embrace your achievements and accomplishments by painting your nails gold. Honor your professional successes and endeavors this month. You are the absolute best at what you do — now, own it!
Aquarius: Pacifica Purple Haze
Luck is coming your way this month! All the more reason for you to try and double up on your good fortune with a vibrant, metallic purple. Purple is known to be the color of abundance and prosperity, after all. This color will also boost your confidence in reaching your dreams.
Pisces: Nails Inc. Molten My Day
The weather may be cooling down — but, you’re still feeling hot, hot, hot. Your desires are currently heightened, making you yearn for an extra sensual nail color this month. A rich and enchanting red polish that glimmers will do the trick in bringing your passionate pleasures to life.
Aries: essie For the Twill of It
Balance is key in all of your relationships. The medley of colors that harmonize together in this nail polish will help you to find peace, understanding, and resolve in your partnerships. It will allow you to align and roll on the same frequency level with those you care deeply about.
Taurus: Makeup Revolution Atlantis
You are a hard worker by nature and always put in a lot of effort into your projects. Now, it’s time to destress your body, mind, and spirit. Allowing yourself to connect to a higher vibe this month, with a meditative hue such as this one, will reduce your struggles.
Gemini: OPI Yoga-ta Get This Blue!
Romance is headed your way, Gemmy! Therefore, it’s essential for you to try out this season’s hottest color before you work your way into a new relationship. Not only that, but you’ll feel super stylish and sophisticated flaunting your navy nails to your crush over Zoom, all while getting your flirt on.
Cancer: essie S'il Vous Play
Personal evolution is in the autumnal breeze for everyone — especially you, Cancer. This pearly pink metallic shade will remind you to be open to new possibilities, rather than have your guard up all the time. Embrace freshness and growth. Ebb and flow with the winds of change during Libra season.
Leo: Sally Hansen Reflection Pool
You may accidentally put your foot in your mouth a few times over the next month. But, with blue being the magical color that ensures concise, direct, and clear communication, if you choose to wear this cool shade on your nails, then all of that drama can be avoided.
Virgo: Nails Inc. Cosmic Queen
It’s time for you to make your visions a reality. Green nail polish will give you the strength and drive to start creating the passion project that you’ve put on the back burner for a while. The sky’s the limit with your verdant nails that’ll inspire you to produce greatness.
