Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow Share This One Skin-Firming Beauty Product

Image zoom Sarah Jaye Weiss

Hanging out with Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow is a recipe for a good time. Along with being one of the funniest mother-daughter acting duos in Hollywood, their house sounds like it's a beauty product free-for-all. Mann, who's known for her roles in films such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin and How To Be Single, has an open-door policy when it comes to sharing her stash (even though Apatow and her younger sister Iris don't always return her stuff), and beauty tips get passed around like the Traveling Pants.

Here, InStyle jumped on the phone with the Jergens brand ambassadors to find out what products the Apatow women collectively love, the beauty secrets they've taught each other, the effect Apatow's hit HBO series Euphoria has had on this year's makeup trends, and more.

What is the beauty product situation in your household?

Leslie Mann: It’s usually me buying all of the products and then the girls [Maude and Iris Apatow] coming in and taking what they want. Then, I remember that I bought something and I have to go search through their drawers and the rest of their stuff to find it.

Maude Apatow: My sister will steal things and not put them back. I’ll be in the shower and realize that she took my conditioner and I’ll get really mad.

LM: It would be fine if they just came into my room or bathroom to use it, but they also like to take it out. I should start locking my door.

RELATED: Maude Apatow Is More than Just Another Celeb Spawn

What are some products you all love to share?

MA: We all love the Sheila Stotts hairbrushes.

LM: I had to get extensions for a movie I was doing and started using these brushes because they're gentle. We still use them because they’re so great.

MA: We also share the vibrating Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar! It’s so good.

LM: I don’t think Iris uses that; we just share. Don’t tell her about it.

What beauty tips have you taught each other?

LM: Maude is really good at putting on eyeshadow and tries to teach me how to put it on. Even after all of this time being around makeup artists, I still can't figure out how to do it on myself. So, she teaches me about makeup, and I teach her how to take care of her skin.

MA: You’ve always told me not to pluck my eyebrows. Also, how important it is to moisturize. I use the Jergens Hydrating Coconut Moisturizer every day. I’m prone to dry skin, so it’s important.

Image zoom Jergens

All of the makeup looks on Euphoria were so amazing. Which one was your favorite?

MA: We got to do all of these fun looks and I've never worn makeup like that before. I wore purple eyeshadow one day and green metallic eye makeup the next, and I never thought those colors would ever look good on me. The show made me think, Oh, I can do this. My favorite look is one Alexia [Demie]'s Maddy wore. It was this black cat eye with little cherries painted right next to her eyes.

It’s cool how the show has inspired people to be more experimental and have fun with their makeup.

LM: Yeah, why do we have to just put on black mascara and nude lipstick? It's a bore.

VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50

What are some of your beauty regrets?

LM: I've plucked all of my eyebrows out and I got a perm. I think you can get away with plucking your eyebrows a few times, but they never grow back if you do it a lot. The perm took forever to grow out so that was a bad time.

Maude used to smile with her bottom teeth out! We have a years-worth of photos of Maude smiling with her bottom teeth jutted out.

Maude, how does your high school experience compare to the characters on Euphoria?

MA: I think the cool thing about Euphoria is that even though the situations are definitely heightened, a lot of the characters are very grounded and feel real. There’s so many different kinds of characters on the show that people can relate to.

LM: Even if that’s not what kids are actually really like — because I don’t really know any kids like that — I appreciate and respect the world Sam Levinson created [the show's creator and executive producer]. Also, Maude got to be Bob Ross! That was such a fun thing to see.

Speaking of teen shows, this fall marks the 20th anniversary of Freaks and Geeks, which was executive-produced by Judd. How do you think the show still holds up in the days of Euphoria?

MA: I love Freaks and Geeks! It’s my favorite show of all time. It’s incredible. I don’t know how old I was when I watched it for the first time, but it blew my mind. That’s crazy that it’s been 20 years. I have pictures of me as a baby on set!

LM: Maude had just started to walk around that time, and we have photos of her going around on set with Jason Segel, Seth Rogan, and Lizzy Caplan.

MA: It still holds up. It was the perfect show.

LM: A great prelude to Euphoria.