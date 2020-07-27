Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear for Leo Season
Leo season is here!
July 22nd marked the astrological ingress into the most desirous sign of all.
The passionate weeks ahead will certainly get us all fired up and our hearts racing — both romantically and creatively. All the more reason why we need to spruce up our nail game with theatrical and dramatic colors for summer.
It’s time to vibe up our nail look to get the attention and affection we crave. Think and love in neon colors this month!
Leo: Essie Good as Gold
It’s time to glow up — literally! With your birthday on the horizon, take center stage and show your nails off to the world. Don’t hesitate in letting others applaud your golden paws — you were born to shine in the spotlight. Embrace your fabulousness and dazzle others with your awesomeness.
To shop: $9; ulta.com
Virgo: OPI Do You Lilac It?
You are lost in your emotions this month, which is why wearing this lilac hue on your nails will help you navigate through your feels. As a result of your light purple nail polish choice, you will totally become more tranquil, chill, happy, and peaceful within — with no worries ahead.
To shop: $11; amazon.com
Libra: Essie No Place Like Chrome
Here’s the cosmic tea: You need a pick-me-up this month, Libra. And, when fluffy Dalgona coffee won’t cut it, you’ll find that focusing on your summer color palette and beauty regimen will boost your energy more than caffeine. Silver reflective nails will allow you to radiate glamour and liveliness.
To shop: $9; amazon.com
Scorpio: Essie Peach Side Baqe
Finding a summer nail color that is both beach and is office ready is extremely hard. Luckily for you, this light coral shade will allow you to wear the same hue seaside and during Zoom conference calls with your coworkers.
To shop: $9; ulta.com
Sagittarius: Butter London Strawberry Fields
Take a walk on the vibrant side this month, Sag! Paint your nails and toes in neon pink in honor of the sunny days ahead. You’ll find that neon pink inspires you to think outside the box and embrace higher minded goals. After all, it’s the color of creative awakenings.
To shop: $18; amazon.com
Capricorn: Orly Life's a Beach
It’s time to take your power back! And brightening up your nails with a neon red orange color will heighten your inner vibe. You’re evolving into the dynamic sea-goat you are. Embrace your strength now.
To shop: $10; amazon.com
Aquarius: OPI Mi Casa Es Blue Casa
Finding personal balance within is always hard, but with the right color painted on your nails, you will never lose your center. This flamboyant shade of blue will bring you inner peace and rid your aura of stresses by reminding you to find the calm within your overly analytical mind.
To shop: $11; amazon.com
Pisces: Sally Hansen Get Mod
You’re in the mood to wear basic white this month, as opposed to your normal sparkly, bluish, pearlescent nail polish. Changing up your vibe is a great way for you to highlight your luminous sun-kissed skin and nothing else (who can blame you?). No IG filter will be necessary now.
To shop: $8; amazon.com
Aries: FingerPaints Iconic Orange
It’s time to get creative, Aries! Let your nails guide you towards artistic brilliance this month. Bright orange nail polish will help you find your creative flow by encouraging your artistic enthusiasm and stimulation. This fiery neon color will let your mind roam free and connect with your innovative notions.
To shop: $5; sallybeauty.com
Taurus: Côte No. 115
Leo season serves as your cosmic wake up call to remind you that in order to be a baller, you have to start tending your dreams. A flashy green color will help you blossom your inner passions with extra care. It’s also your personal memo to move towards personal growth.
To shop: $18; coteshop.co
Gemini: China Glaze Purple Panic
You could use a little luck this month (and to be real, who couldn’t?), which is why adorning your nails with this vibrant purple color will do you some good. This bright hue will boost your desires and help you achieve success, while pushing you towards obtaining prosperity and abundance.
To shop: $7; amazon.com
Cancer: Claire's Neon Yellow
You want to feel seen by your peers over these next few weeks, and wearing neon yellow nail polish will do the trick. Your squad will flock to you and want to connect with you on a deep level, giving you all the attention and affection you need right now.
To shop: $4; claires.com