Here's a Look at Lena Dunham's Unretouched Lingerie Campaign

Remember back in March when Lena Dunham swore to never let anyone photoshop her body ever again? Back then, she penned a heartfelt essay on Lenny, writing she is "done with allowing images that retouch and reconfigure my face and body to be released into the world [...] I bid farewell to an era when my body was fair game."

Well, the actress/writer/producer is finally making good on her promise. Dunham and her fellow Girls co-star Jemima Kirke took part in the Lonely Girls Project, a photo series by New Zeland lingerie brand Lonely, that shows "candid portraits of inspiring women in their natural environments wearing Lonely, their way.”

RELATED: Lena Dunham's Empowering Sports Bra Selfie Makes Us Want to Join Her at the Gym

The brand just posted a first look at Dunham and Kirke's campaign images. One of the photos shows the actresses posing in black lace lingerie in a bathroom, while the second one features Kirke applying lipstick to Dunham in a living room.

Lena & Jemima for Lonely Girls ♡ Shot by @zaraeloise in NYC for #lonelygirlsproject A photo posted by Lonely Lingerie (@lonelylingerie) on Aug 24, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

An outtake of our Lonely Girls, Lena & Jemima 💕 Shot by @zaraeloise for #lonelygirlsproject A photo posted by Lonely Lingerie (@lonelylingerie) on Aug 24, 2016 at 8:35pm PDT

Dunham has been an advocate for body positivity for a long time and has posted numerous photos of her on Instagram wearing underwear. But we have to say, it's always a beautiful and empowering thing when a fashion brand embraces the body pos. movement, and we really hope more follow suit.