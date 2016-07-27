This Skin-Care Brand Is Letting Me Live My Most Authentic Mermaid Life

Once upon a time there was a little mermaid who wished with all her heart to be where the people were. That's all well and good, but I happen to think she had it all backwards. Why have legs if you could have a tail/fins? Besides, after a long day at the office, we all want to be where the people aren't. Not to mention, who would give up the ability to live under the sea? So we may not have a bestie/guppy named Flounder, or a lobster pal named Sebastian, but it turns out it is possible to live our lives like Mermaids—even if you don't live by the ocean. Bonus: It's with skin care.

About a month back I was on my late night Insta-creep, prowling for new brands and beauty bits&bobs. As one does as a totally normal and well-adjusted human who has a vibrant social life, but I digress. And then, I stumbled upon Leahlani Skincare, and I literally fell down the rabbit hole that is the brand's Instagram. Here's the skinny: Leahlani was founded by a badass beach babe who simply wanted to solve her personal struggle with severe cystic acne. So off she went to holistic esthetics school, and a few years later, Leahlani Skincare was born.

It's made with a mix of organic botanicals, clays, tropical fruits, and pure organic Hawaiian nectars in very small batches—and let me tell you, it's divine.

One whiff and you will be transported to a deserted beach with a coconut in hand and not a worry in sight. And that's just the way it smells. The products themselves made a palpable difference in my skin since I started testing them.

So you're probably wondering what I tried and what my real thoughts are. Lucky you because I have a lot of thoughts and I am going to tell you all of them RN.

Bless Beauty Balm

This beauty balm is a great all-rounder. It's made of organic shea and coco butter and infused with gorgeous tropical oils. Forget the fact that it smells like orange blossom. It makes a lovely lip or cuticle balm, it's fantastic for super dry areas like knees or elbows, and you can use it to remove makeup or as just a plain facial moisturizer after a serum. My personal favorite use for this is as a cleanser, but I feel a pang of guilt wiping it off because it's so dang gorgeous.

Kokoleka 'Ritual Dessert' Detox Mask

For me, this mask was revolutionary. I love to treat myself and I love dessert, but sometimes I feel like maybe I should pass on the latter. This is a dessert in a face mask, by which I mean it smells like a heavenly decadent dessert. Why? It's formulate with Molokai black sea salt and activated coconut charcoal, which draws impurities out of your pores while bohemian black fango clay replenishes the skin with minerals and fulvic acid slows down the aging process. The organic cocoa (hence the heavenly chocolate smell) and acai fruit protect your skin against free radical damage. So what does all this really mean? When my skin was looking very tired and plain congested, I popped this on, and once I rinsed it away, it looked notably more clear and continued to look that way the next day. Best part was I experienced none of that tightness or dryness you get with some clay masks.

Mermaid Mask

If you could only buy one product from this amazing brand, this is the one I would tell you to throw in your shopping cart. The mermaid mask, which has the deep emerald color you would imagine finding in a coral reef, has a texture that's beyond. It's almost like a foam with some grit to it. It's made of two superfoods, chlorella and spirulina. Both organic, natch. The combination of these two is a magical potion that purifies, cleanses, and softens your skin. It's an all-in-one that just might convince you that mermaids are actually real.

Aloha Ambrosia Elixir

This elixir smells so good it might just motivate you to go to bed earlier so you can wake up sooner and start your day with it. One whiff and you will feel energized and just plain happy. It is the scent of sunshine. I know that sounds like it doesn't make sense, but when you smell it, you'll understand. That's probably due to the jasmine, which apparently stimulates the release of serotonin, and in turn, boosts your mood and your mind. Aloha Ambrosia is packed with antioxidants, vitamin A, and vitamin C, which meld together to boost cellular oxygenation and regeneration. All together this beauty elixir will hep fade scarring and minimize breakouts. Honestly, it does so much I'm surprised it hasn't found me a boyfriend, too.

Mahina Evening Replenishing Elixir

This bad gal combines moringa, marula, prickly pear seed, chia, and carrot seed oil to tone and replenish your skin after a tough day. What you get with continued use is radiance typically reserved for a two-week vacation on a yacht. And of course, the smell. Oh, the smell is just a heavenly mix of vanilla and citrus. It will soothe you into relaxation mode and then repair your skin from all of the icky factors it can be exposed to during the day while you sleep. If you want an even greater moisture boost, top it off with the Bless balm.

See you guys? Mermaids are real—and you can be one too by just taking care of your skin.