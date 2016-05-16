Lea Michele's New Highlights = All the Summer #HairInspo

You've made your vacay plans, booked the flights, and stocked up on all the SPF. What's left to do? Well, if you like to switch up your hair for the warmer weather (maybe a new color, a quick trim?), it's time to book that salon appointment.

Lea Michele clearly made a hair change high on summer prep list — and the result is inspiring.

The actress stopped by Nine Zero One (a favorite of celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough) where hairstylist extraordinaire Nikki Lee transformed Michele's hair into a "summer sandy" dream. We totally love how natural her new blonde highlights look. If you're not sure how to change up your hair for #Summer2016, Lea Michele is here to help.

Thank you so much @nikkilee901 and all my girls at @ninezeroone salon for my gorgeous new //sandy summer// locks! 💕 #Love A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on May 13, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT

//SANDY SUMMER LOCKS// @nikkilee901 @ninezeroone 💋 A video posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on May 13, 2016 at 5:57pm PDT

Major #hairgoals, we tell you!