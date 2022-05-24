This Clean Foundation Makes My Skin Look So Flawless, It's Almost Eerie
I know we're in the midst of a foundation boom as surely as I know that cat hair coats at least 30 percent of my belongings. Seemingly every brand is getting in on the action with new face-perfecting fluids, and while it's been fun to try out the latest innovations, I recently stumbled on a not-so-new formula that's unparalleled: Lawless's Conseal the Deal Long-Wear Full-Coverage Foundation.
I have chronically dry, flaky skin, so most foundations are a no-go for me, let alone ones that emphasize their long-wearing capabilities. Skin conditions are my bread and butter: I have both seborrheic and perioral dermatitis, and while my dermatologist has helped me get both mostly under control, cystic acne is less tamable. Rosacea also runs in my family, so I'm a pretty pink person.
Between those factors, it's no surprise that most foundations I try end up separating or looking mask-like on my skin — and "long-wearing" ones tend to leave my face especially dehydrated and patchy. So I was stunned to find that Lawless's not only feels like an ultra-lightweight, moisturizing serum (think Ilia's supermodel-favorite Super Serum Skin Tint), but its buildable, full coverage makes my face look impressively filtered.
I have fair, neutral skin, so went with the shade "seashell," one of the 28 colors available. Four drops from the easy-to-use squeeze tube were enough to cover my whole face with a foundation brush, and the effect is something to write home about (clearly). The veil of matte color lets a few freckles peek through, yet it wholly counters redness and downgrades cystic mountains into just-perceptible molehills. Imagine being followed around by someone holding a warm selfie light — that's how I feel wearing this.
Shop now: $39; lawlessbeauty.com and sephora.com
The kicker, though, is that this stuff stays put, even with its airy consistency. It's been hot as hell in New York City, but after wearing Conseal the Deal on a muggy subway ride, hardly any came off on my mask. As a 45-year-old reviewer wrote on the brand's website, the staying power is "life-changing," even on their very oily skin. I also love that the brand skips talc, parabens, and silicones, and instead opts for irritation-fighting bisabolol, emollient fatty alcohol, and nasturtium flower, goji berry, and ginger extracts for antioxidants.
Between the skin-friendly formula, beautiful finish, and vanishing act on redness, I'll be recommending Conseal the Deal to whoever will listen.
