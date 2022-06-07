Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Is the Best Concealer for "Mature" Skin

Laura Mercier's Flawless Fusion Concealer is a medium-to-full coverage concealer with a natural finish that is available in 22 shades and has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings across retailers. There are two formulaic factors that power this product and make it a standout. The first is Laura Mercier's skin fusion technology, which is designed to seamlessly fuse the product with skin for an impressive 12-hour wear. The second comes from its meticulous formulation, with a combination of silk powder and silica that blurs imperfections, smooths texture, and creates a soft focus effect. According to pleased shoppers, this is a winning combination.