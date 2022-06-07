Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Is the Best Concealer for "Mature" Skin
Product recommendations and shopper reviews are incredibly helpful when navigating an ever-growing product assortment in an industry as supersaturated as beauty. But it comes with knowing the right products to meet your specific beauty needs. For example, a leave-in conditioner that perfectly defines and adds bounce to my curls would weigh down and grease my sister's straight, long locks.
Makeup can be especially tricky since you're dealing with so many variables from formula to finish to shade range. So when there is a prevalent and growing internet reviewer consensus surrounding one product, we listen. Enter: Laura Mercier's Flawless Fusion Concealer, which shoppers are saying is "simply the best" for mature skin.
Laura Mercier's Flawless Fusion Concealer is a medium-to-full coverage concealer with a natural finish that is available in 22 shades and has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings across retailers. There are two formulaic factors that power this product and make it a standout. The first is Laura Mercier's skin fusion technology, which is designed to seamlessly fuse the product with skin for an impressive 12-hour wear. The second comes from its meticulous formulation, with a combination of silk powder and silica that blurs imperfections, smooths texture, and creates a soft focus effect. According to pleased shoppers, this is a winning combination.
Shop now: $30; lauramercier.com, sephora.com, ulta.com, and nordstrom.com
One reviewer who described their skin as "very dry and mature" wrote, "I have hereditary dark circles and this does a great job of hiding them without settling into the lines under my eyes." Several reviewers agree that this product addresses a common concealer pitfall, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, instead of settling into and accentuating them.
Another 66-year-old five-star shopper described Laura Mercier's Flawless Fusion Concealer as the best option on the market. "This does not cake or change color. It stays put, and is better than any other concealer I have used," they said. A 73-year-old reviewer similarly called this concealer "excellent and creamy."
This Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Concealer is so popular, its shades continually sell out. Head to Laura Mercier, Sephora, Ulta, and Nordstrom to find your exact Flawless Fusion shade match and experience for yourself what all the fuss is about.