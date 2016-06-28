If You Want a Natural Glow, This Is the Illuminator of Your Dreams

If I had to choose between bronzer, contour, or highlighter, I would for sure choose highlighter. There is no single product in the universe that has the ability to make such a notable difference in how awake you look, how healthy you look, and how darn gorgeous you are. Needless to say, I don't think I have a monogamous bone in my body when it comes to getting my glow on. But every once in a while, a product comes along that is just so lovely I think maybe I could be exclusive for a little bit. Meet the Laura Mercier Face Illuminator, and read on for more on why it will make you want to commit to your glow from Jerry Johnson, Global Makeup Artist for Laura Mercier.

What It's Called:

Laura Mercier Face Illuminator

How Much It Will Set You Back:

That cab ride to Greenpoint that you really don't want to take...or $44; sephora.com.

What Makes It Special:

This illuminator makes the skin look like it's glowing naturally, not like you are wearing tons of makeup. It's a very sheer glow, and it won't leave a ton of shimmer on the face, so you won't feel like you are masked in glitter!

Who’s It For?

This product is for everyone and every skin tone. All you need is a hunger to glow.

When to Use It:

Anytime you want or need a lift of brightness to your skin.

What It Feels Like:

Soft, sheer, and velvety soft.

What It Smells Like:

No scent, FTW!

What the Experts Are Saying:

When asked what makes this product just so fantastic, here's what Jerry Johnson, Global Makeup Artist for Laura Mercier, had to say.

"If you want something that looks natural, completely weightless, and offers the look of a truly natural glow, then this is the product for you. That's what makes this product cool. It never leaves the skin looking like you've been sweating—just a hint of light. But also, there are lots of shimmer products that are just too shimmery, making your skin look like you are wearing tons of highlight. The beauty about this product is less is truly more. Remember, it’s always easier to add than to take off, so slowly build until you've achieved your desired look. Make up should be fun. Let's keep it that way!"

What the Internet Is Saying:

The secret to poolside perfection. Featured: Face Illuminator in Addiction. A photo posted by Laura Mercier Cosmetics (@lauramercier) on Jun 19, 2016 at 7:59am PDT