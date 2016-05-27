Presenting, the Most Sophisticated Bubble Bath You Will Ever Take

Seriously. 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
May 27, 2016

I love a good bubble bath. There's something about it that makes it so instantly comforting. Perhaps it's because it reminds me of being a kid again. That said, I don't want to take a overly saccharine bubble bath. I'm almost 25 — the time has come for an upgrade. 

And that, my friends, is why I've been loving Laura Mercier's Almond Coconut Honey Bath ($45; sephora.com). Not only does it have a lightly sweet scent that might be better than actually eating a dessert, but it also makes the most decadent bubbles, and it's super moisturizing to boot. The whole experience is pure luxury, from the honeycomb you use to pour the honey into your bath, down to the divine scent that wafts through your bathroom. I'll be using this all summer — that I can guarantee. 

