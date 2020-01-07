Laura Dern Chooses This Drugstore Mascara Over Every Luxury Alternative
She says she’s used the L’Oréal classic “forever.”
Laura Dern has been in the Hollywood scene for four decades, but the glitz and glam of her life hasn’t jaded her against classic drugstore beauty products, especially those she finds better than their luxury counterparts. The 52-year-old leading lady — who took home this year’s Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe award for her role in Marriage Story — apparently subscribes more to the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” viewpoint when it comes to her tried and true mascara.
Speaking to Into the Gloss recently, Dern said “I'm such an old-school person when it comes to mascara. I've used L'Oréal's Voluminous mascara forever and it has never made my skin sensitive. I can go on any movie set and people will use this very chic blah, blah and my eyes will get so irritated.”
The Big Little Lies star is not alone in her affection for this drugstore staple, which has accumulated 1,650 reviews on Walmart alone. The volumizing mascara promises to thicken and build lashes to a supremely bold look while the conditioning ingredients keep them soft and protected.
Happy shoppers have attested to the clump-free formula and say it’s a long-wear mascara that doesn’t smudge or smear. With Laura Dern’s stamp of approval the cherry atop its bevy of positive reviews, the L’Oréal Paris mascara definitely sounds like a steal for a reliable, everyday mascara that won’t break the bank.