Launch You'll Love: Anna Sui's Minnie Mouse Makeup Collection Makes for the Cutest Holiday Gift, Ever

We're calling it: Holiday 2013 is officially the most adorable season of the year, thanks to Anna Sui's Minnie Mouse-inspired collection. Disney's resident fashionista has certainly made a name for herself in the style realm -- OPI previously launched two separate nail polish collections with Minnie serving as beauty muse, and last year, Barney's even gave the animated star a couture makeover. Sui's collection includes nail polish, lip and body balms, hand cream, and two gift sets, which include eye shadows, and Minnie-shaped lipsticks. They're so adorable, we almost don't want to use them. While the designer looked to the pop culture icon to inspire this collection, her personal style muse is a lot closer to home. "When I think about beauty icons, the first person I guess that comes to mind is my mother," she said in a video for ASOS. "She used to wear these beautiful Chinese qi paos." Anna Sui's Minnie Mouse collection is available on b-glowing.com and asos.com now, and with each product priced at $50 and under, you can easily cross off all the recipients on your holiday shopping list, including yourself -- no judgement!

