Launch You'll Love: Anna Sui's Minnie Mouse Makeup Collection Makes for the Cutest Holiday Gift, Ever

Courtesy (7)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 07, 2013 @ 7:45 am

We're calling it: Holiday 2013 is officially the most adorable season of the year, thanks to Anna Sui's Minnie Mouse-inspired collection. Disney's resident fashionista has certainly made a name for herself in the style realm -- OPI previously launched two separate nail polish collections with Minnie serving as beauty muse, and last year, Barney's even gave the animated star a couture makeover. Sui's collection includes nail polish, lip and body balms, hand cream, and two gift sets, which include eye shadows, and Minnie-shaped lipsticks. They're so adorable, we almost don't want to use them. While the designer looked to the pop culture icon to inspire this collection, her personal style muse is a lot closer to home. "When I think about beauty icons, the first person I guess that comes to mind is my mother," she said in a video for ASOS. "She used to wear these beautiful Chinese qi paos." Anna Sui's Minnie Mouse collection is available on b-glowing.com and asos.com now, and with each product priced at $50 and under, you can easily cross off all the recipients on your holiday shopping list, including yourself -- no judgement!

MORE:
Disney Villains Makeup: Being Bad Never Looked So Good!
• See Sephora’s Princess Jasmine Collection
• Cinderella Gets Her Own Beauty Line

1 of 7 Courtesy

Makeup Kit in Rock Song

$50; b-glowing.com

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Makeup Kit in Romantic Serenade

$50; b-glowing.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Minnie Mouse Nail Color N

$16 each; b-glowing.com

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Minnie Mouse Perfect Mascara

In Pink Brown and Rich Black, $30 each; b-glowing.com

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Rose Hand Cream

$20; b-glowing.com

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Rose Body Balm

$28; b-glowing.com

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Rose Lip Balm

$22; b-glowing.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!