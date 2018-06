Last Month

17 of 17 AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Dianna Agron's Knotty Bun



THE STYLE A low, messy twist and graphic, sideswept bangs



WHERE The 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards



INSIDE SCOOP "For Dianna Agron's look, we merged vintage and modern by doing a double knot in the back and sweeping the bangs to one side. That way, you get a glimpse of the effortlessly undone 'do from every angle,” said Suave Professionals hairstylist Jenny Cho. To literally knot Agron's strands, Cho split the hair down the center in two sections. "Tie the two sections like you're tying a bow and secure with pins. Then make another knot right under the first, and secure with more pins. Leave the ends out to give it the undone finish," she advises.