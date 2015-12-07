Last Minute Beauty Gifts They'll Never Realize Were Last Minute

Tis the season for last minute shopping, and nothing says "I completely forgot to buy something for you" like a bottle of Chateau Diana paired with an abused eye shadow palette dug from the depths of a drugstore makeup shelf. We get it—during the whirlwind that is the holiday season, it's hard enough to find time to pick gifts for the closest of your pack, much less that person who wasn't on your list in the first place, but awkwardly bought you something anyway. Whether you're dealing with the guilt of picking up a present in return or attempting to find a hostess gift mere minutes before the party starts, the stress associated with shopping for literally anything in the heat of the moment is a very real one. Still, your recipient doesn't have to know that pretty package was a last-minute find. To help alleviate the stress (if only slightly), we compiled a list of the best last-minute gifts that you can pick up at almost any mall, department store, or even drugstore you happen to be trapped in. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite options now!

RELATED: 8 Beauty Advent Calendars to Welcome the Holiday Season