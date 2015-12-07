Last Minute Beauty Gifts They'll Never Realize Were Last Minute

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 07, 2015

Tis the season for last minute shopping, and nothing says "I completely forgot to buy something for you" like a bottle of Chateau Diana paired with an abused eye shadow palette dug from the depths of a drugstore makeup shelf. We get it—during the whirlwind that is the holiday season, it's hard enough to find time to pick gifts for the closest of your pack, much less that person who wasn't on your list in the first place, but awkwardly bought you something anyway. Whether you're dealing with the guilt of picking up a present in return or attempting to find a hostess gift mere minutes before the party starts, the stress associated with shopping for literally anything in the heat of the moment is a very real one. Still, your recipient doesn't have to know that pretty package was a last-minute find. To help alleviate the stress (if only slightly), we compiled a list of the best last-minute gifts that you can pick up at almost any mall, department store, or even drugstore you happen to be trapped in. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite options now!

1 of 12 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Starstruck Brush Set and Rising Star Cup

Last minute or not, Sonia Kashuk's brushes are a gift that are sure to please both beginners and the makeup-obsessed members of your pack. With no shortage of tiny celestial-shaped glitters, the Starstruck 4-Piece Brush Set ($30; target.com) teamed with the Rising Star Brush Cup ($13; target.com) make for especially festive additions to any vanity.

2 of 12 Courtesy

NEST Hearth Candle

When you're searching for gifts in a department store, your options are pretty endless—almost to the point of being overwhelming. A cozy candle like NEST's Hearth ($38; nordstrom.com) is a surefire winner, and we love to warm, fuzzy feeling the oud and frankincense blend evokes once lit.

3 of 12 Courtesy

Chloe Coffret Gift Set

This dynamic duo ($18; sephora.com) is luxurious in every sense of the word, but its under-$20 sticker price and wide availability at Sephora stores couldn't be more convenient for your holiday spree.

4 of 12 Courtesy

Clinique Days of the Week Lipstick Set

Consider this 7-color kit ($40; macys.com) to be a glamorous upgrade from those days-of-the-week underwear sets you used to rock back in the day. The daily grind gets a lot more fun when complemented with a bold statement lip, and there's no need to run around town to pick up the color spread—Clinique's lip kit is available at just about every brand counter nationwide, as well as Ulta stores to ease your shopping marathon.

5 of 12 Courtesy

Every Man Jack Natural Shave Set with Razor

Finding the perfect gift for the guy in your life is often times hard enough, last minute or not, though Target has a few hidden gems tucked away in the grooming section. The Every Man Jack Natural Shave Set ($30; target.com), for example, contains everything he needs to tame the lingering remnants of that Movember scruff, and he'll be able to use the toiletry bag long after its contents have run dry.

6 of 12 Courtesy

Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief Gift Set

Just in case you find yourself stuck in the mall in the final hours of December 24, make a beeline for Bath and Body Works, particularly in the direction of their many beautifully-packaged gift set offerings. We're especially big fans of the Stress Relief Set ($55; bathandbodyworks.com)—because honestly, who couldn't benefit from little R&R by the end of the season.

7 of 12 Courtesy

Nonie Creme Colour Prevails Palette, Lip Color, and Contour Stick

For the times your bestie's beauty choices can't be contained to one pre-packaged gift set, it's always a safe bet to DIY your own—a totally possible feat, even if you're working with the resources you have in your local Walgreens. We're obsessed with Nonie Creme's Colour Prevails line, particularly the Social Butterfly palette ($19; walgreens.com), which perfectly rounds out any makeup kit when paired with the Matte Lip Color and Contour Stick ($12 and $14; walgreens.com).

8 of 12 Courtesy

The Gift of Gorgeous Bundle by Spring

If you're in need of a super last minute gift, like that "It is December 20th and I still haven't shopped for my BFF" type of time crunch, fear not. Spring has you covered. As long as your order for their Gift of Gorgeous Bundle ($85; shopspring.com)—which contains two Tocca moisturizers, a Skyn Iceland sheet mask, and Deborah Lippmann lacquers—is placed by December 22nd, your bestie is guaranteed to recieve the set by the 25th. 

9 of 12 Courtesy

Flower by Drew Barrymore Rollerball Fragrance Set

Believe it or not, you can find some pretty sweet celeb-approved offerings at Walmart, that is, if Drew Barrymore has anything to say about it. When in doubt, opt for the star's rollerball trio ($15; walmart.com), which contains three gorgeous fragrances that flatter just about any personality, and can easily be layered to create a truly signature scent. 

10 of 12 Courtesy

NYX Mega Glam Nail Polish Set

Talk about a cheap thrill—your BFF will freak out over the colors and finishes in this 18-piece lacquer set ($20; ulta.com), and you'll still have enough left in your wallet to pick up the tab.

11 of 12 Courtesy

Savannah Bee Company Her Majesty Set

Bow down—this set of super-nourishing minis ($13; target.com) is guaranteed to make her feel like the queen bee she is.

12 of 12 Courtesy

Iman Eye-Con Collection Palette

Available at most drugstores, the Iman Eye-Con Collection ($35; drugstore.com) features 12 one-size-fits-all shades selected by the supermodel herself, which create endless combinations suited both for the runway and the real world.

