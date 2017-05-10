Last Minute Beauty Gifts Mom Will Never Know Were Last Minute

Look, it's not that mom isn't already constantly on our minds, but sometimes life gets crazy, Mother's Day approaches faster than expected, and we're often left scrambling for a gift and accompanying Hallmark card in the last possible moments before rolling into Sunday night's family dinner. Don't fret—we put together a list of beauty sets you'll be able to score at your local mall, Target, and yes, even drugstore check-out line that will never suggest that it was a last-minute move. Shop 7 of our favorite options below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Caudalie Vinosource Hydrating Helpers Set

Like a fine wine, this holy trinity is jam-packed with antioxidants, but rather than triggering a flushed face, this hydrating set actually helps to reduce redness and keep her ever-youthful glow at full attention.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Tory Burch Mini Duo

Catering to both her classic and new-school tastes, this duo includes the OG Tory Burch scent dressed in pink, accompanied by the intense Absolu version.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Soap & Glory Pink Twice Gift Set

Who knew you could score this British import at your local Target for under $20? This sampling of the brand's most-popular products tuck easily into carry-ons and clutches alike.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Fresh Hesperides Grapefruit Body Care Set

In terms of famed packaging, that turquoise Tiffany's box ranks neck-and-neck with Fresh's sky blue exterior. Stashed within are the three body and lip treatments she's always playing with at the department store, but never got around to picking up for herself.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Lush Showertime Bliss Gift Set

Aside from taking all of the elbow work out of wrapping the gift, the soaps, scrubs, and lotions housed within can help create the ultimate at-home spa situation.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Jo Malone Playful & Lively Collection

Each scent combo in this trio smells gorgeous alone, but can be layered for a totally unique effect.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Nordstrom Gift Card

Did you know you could get Nordstrom gift cards at drugstores like CVS and Walgreens? Forgo that bottle of Chateau Diana, and load up the amount on this accordingly.

