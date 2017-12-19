Last Minute Beauty Gifts You Can Score on Amazon Prime

Maybe procrastination is at your core, and you have checked a grand total of only Grandma off your holiday shopping list. Good news: Thanks to the glorious free 2-day-shipping savior that is Amazon Prime, you don’t have to resort to getting everyone else an oh-so impersonal gift card or hat and gloves set. You can get the beauty lovers close to you meaningful presents that they’ll use every single day, but we suggest not putting off the errand any further. Keep scrolling to check out a facial cleaning brushes that double as anti-aging treatment, one of the best vampy lipstick out there, and eight other finds that are worth gifting this year.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows