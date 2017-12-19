Last Minute Beauty Gifts You Can Score on Amazon Prime

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 19, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Maybe procrastination is at your core, and you have checked a grand total of only Grandma off your holiday shopping list. Good news: Thanks to the glorious free 2-day-shipping savior that is Amazon Prime, you don’t have to resort to getting everyone else an oh-so impersonal gift card or hat and gloves set. You can get the beauty lovers close to you meaningful presents that they’ll use every single day, but we suggest not putting off the errand any further. Keep scrolling to check out a facial cleaning brushes that double as anti-aging treatment, one of the best vampy lipstick out there, and eight other finds that are worth gifting this year.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Ikee Design Pink Diamond Pattern Jewelry & Cosmetic Storage Display Boxes

Save your friend the struggle of digging through her cosmetics bag to find her favorite lipstick, which is inevitably at the very bottom, with a makeup organizer that is worthy of an Instagram post in and of itself. 

$19 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Dental Teeth Whitening Strips Kit

After the red wine and chocolate-filled festivities fade, you don't really want the evidence sticking around on your teeth with stains. Cheaper than a dentist's appointment and way more convenient, Crest White Strips work wonders for getting your chompers back to their pearly white condition.

$44 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Oribe Holiday Dry Styling Set

Help your BFF keep her blowout in good enough shape to last through 2+ holiday parties. That calls for this cult-classic duo. Oribe's Gold Lust Dry Shampoo will soak up any oil at the roots, while the Dry Texturizing spray will bring back needed volume to the lengths.

$75 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Clarisonic Smart Profile Uplift 2-in-1 Cleansing and Micro-Firming Massage Device

Consider this the perfect fit for your friend that knows more about antioxidants and anti-aging than she does anything on TV. This Clarisonic facial brush set comes with an alternate brush head that delivers micro-firming massaging movements to the skin, working to smooth fine lines and wrinkles and increase the absorption of skincare products. After treating herself to a $200 serum on Black Friday, she'll definitely appreciate this.

Clarisonic $349 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Schick Hydro Silk Trimstyle Set with Skintimate Shave Gel for Women

"No, I don't need any new razors," said no one ever. Like tissues, toilet paper, and nail polish remover, this is one bathroom staple that always needs a restock. This set comes with a TrimStyle for the bikini area, a standard razor, a new razor blade, and shave gel.

$15 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Garnier Skin Active Post-Party Facial Mask Gift Set

It's the most wonderful time of the year, sure, but it's also one of the most exhausting times of the year. And the proof is written all over everyone's faces. Post-holidays, help your friend get back to glowing with a set of four sheet masks. Each mask is impressively formulated with half a bottle of serum to hydrate, soothe, and revitalize the skin.

$10 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Face Gift Set

Radiance is as easy as 1,2,3. With a primer, concealer, and subtle powder highlighter, she'll have everything she needs to catch the light—and take her best selfie ever.

$25 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Coshine Rose Gold Unique Mermaid Makeup Brush Set Cosmetic Tools Kits

Here's how to participate in the mermaid beauty trend without going pastel or wearing super shimmery highlighter along your cheekbones. These makeup brushes are beautiful, functional, and definitely one of a kind.

$12 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Remington Pro Series CI91XP T|Studio Thermaluxe Wide Styling Curling Wand

This curling iron heats up within 30 seconds, which is fantastic because you already know she hits snooze four times before actually getting up.

$35 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Black Cherry

A vampy lipstick is a winter must-have and adds an edgy element to any holiday outfit. This rich shade is a long-time InStyle editor favorite.

$8 SHOP NOW

