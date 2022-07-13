I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart

Prime Day officially ends tonight, which means if you haven't shopped yet, now's your last chance to get everything from home essentials to luxe beauty for (way) less. I'm even scrambling to add a few last-minute deals to my cart, even though I already did some damage yesterday. I've come across more can't-miss deals on my favorite items that I think you'll love too, like this trendy tie-dye sweatshirt and cooling scalp treatment.

Below are the eight last-minute Prime Day deals I'm adding to my cart, starting at just $7:

True & Co All Stretch High-Rise Thongs

True story: After I recommended these thongs to InStyle readers during Cyber Monday last year, they sold out so fast, I didn't get a chance to grab my own pack. Made from a stretchy nylon and elastane fabric blend, the True & Co thongs are high-waisted and seamless. They come in pretty neutrals and are one-size-fits-all, which fits up to size 3XL, according to the brand. This time, I'm determined to grab them before Prime Day is over — and you should be, too!

Act+Acre Cold Processed Scalp Renew Treatment

Earlier this year, I got a scalp consultation with trichologist and celebrity hair stylist Helen Reavey, who is also the founder of scalp-focused haircare brand Act+Acre. After learning all about my scalp, Reavey took me through the ideal Act+Acre routine for my hair, which included this Scalp Renew Treatment that I'm now obsessed with. Made with salicylic acid and peppermint, the gentle exfoliator removes product buildup, calms scalp irritation, and balances oil production. It's super cooling, soothing, and rarely on sale, so I'm stocking up.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss

Lady Gaga recently reformulated her Haus Laboratories line to be completely vegan and cruelty-free. Now that it's exclusively sold at Sephora, the rest of the makeup products that originally launched on Amazon are super discounted for Prime Day, including my favorite Le Riot Lip Gloss. It's creamy, highly pigmented, lightweight, and comes in 31 ethereal shades. For just $5, it's a no-brainer to add to your cart.

StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller

I'm part of a few beauty and shopping groups on Facebook (the only thing I still use it for), and I've seen a couple of people raving about StriVectin's neck-tightening serum roller. While the brand is best known for its anti-aging neck and décolleté cream, this is quickly becoming its most-talked about product. The serum has over 2,100 reviews across online retailers, and shoppers say it works so well that they'd only need this and soap if they were trapped on a deserted island. I mean, I'm sold.

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

I fell in love with Elemis after trying its popular Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (which you should try if you haven't yet). In addition to adding the discounted balm to my cart, I'm trying out these facial pads, too. Made with lactic acid and probiotics, the pads gently exfoliate skin to improve the appearance of pores, dark spots, and uneven skin texture. One shopper said they saw an improvement in skin texture and brightness in "just a few days," while another raved that the pads are the "best investment" for an at-home skin treatment.

OPI Pro Spa Nail and Cuticle Oil

When OPI goes on sale, you buy it. I always take advantage of markdowns on nail polish and treatments, and this year, I'm adding OPI's nail and cuticle oil to my cart. Thousands of shoppers gush that the oil smells nice, makes both their nails and skin "look fantastic," and can even change the appearance of "neglected nails."

The Drop Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt

I love this sweatshirt. I own it in two of the eight available tie-dye patterns, and now I'm adding another one to my wardrobe while it's on sale. This cozy sweatshirt from The Drop is soft, comfy, and the perfect balance between warm and lightweight. I never overheat in it, and it's so cute and flattering, I've worn it out of the house, too. You can snag the matching shorts and sweatpants for less right now, too.

Perricone MD No Makeup Bronzer SPF 15

I'll admit that I've only recently started spending more than five minutes applying makeup. I'm usually a swipe-on-and-go kind of person, but now I take a few extra minutes to apply some eyeshadow, mascara, and blush. I'm continuing to experiment with products, and I'm really interested in (but scared of) bronzer. These bronzer drops from Perricone MD's No Makeup line seem promising — customers say it blends easily, "looks amazing from every angle," and adds warmth "without turning [the skin] orange."

