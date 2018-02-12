Lash Out! The 11 Best Eyelash Growth Serums On the Market

When you see someone with super long eyelashes, it's easy to assume that they have extensions. Getting your lashes to look as lengthy as you want without settling for a set of falsies or making a salon appointment probably seems too good to be true.

But, the real deal is possible with the help of an eyelash growth serum. These treatments are enriched with conditioning peptides and fatty acids that stimulate and promote growth and stronger eyelashes.

The best part: they're pretty simple to apply, too. After removing your makeup and cleansing your face, all that's required of you is taking a few extra minutes to brush the serum along the base of your eyelashes. Don't expect to see results right away, but with regular continued use, you'll start to notice your eyelashes are longer and stronger over time.

Here, we've rounded up the best eyelash growth serums to help you achieve extension-length lashes.

