Lash Out! The 11 Best Eyelash Growth Serums On the Market

When you see someone with super long eyelashes, it's easy to assume that they have extensions. Getting your lashes to look as lengthy as you want without settling for a set of falsies or making a salon appointment probably seems too good to be true.

But, the real deal is possible with the help of an eyelash growth serum. These treatments are enriched with conditioning peptides and fatty acids that stimulate and promote growth and stronger eyelashes.

The best part: they're pretty simple to apply, too. After removing your makeup and cleansing your face, all that's required of you is taking a few extra minutes to brush the serum along the base of your eyelashes. Don't expect to see results right away, but with regular continued use, you'll start to notice your eyelashes are longer and stronger over time.

Here, we've rounded up the best eyelash growth serums to help you achieve extension-length lashes.

Revitalash Advanced

Your dreams of rocking mascara ad lashes can finally come true-without the use of falsies or extensions. Revitalash Advanced is the Rolls Royce of lash conditioners. Not only does the serum grow ultra-lush length as it promises, but nourishing ingredients like green tea, ginseng, and biotin also shield your lashes from external irritants to keep them from breaking.

Revitalash $150 SHOP NOW
Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Serum

Now here's what we call a cheap trick. Rimmel's lash-boosting serum is one of the best versions we've found under $10—and it's lightweight enough to wear under makeup.

Rimmel London $8 SHOP NOW
Vichy LiftActif Serum 10

Consider Vichy's innovative serum to be an eye cream with a day job. The potent blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides boast serious anti-aging benefits for your peepers, diminishing crow's feet and fine lines, as natural plant sugars give your lashes a boost, and restore the moisture they may have lost to excess eye makeup.

Vichy $45 SHOP NOW
Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Turbo

While some products may fail to live up to their given names, Peter Thomas Roth's Lashes to Die For Turbo is one that actually delivers, thanks to its ability to grow skyscraper length in record time. The potent formula uses a blend of nourishing peptides that won't irritate even the most sensitive skin types, and in just four weeks, all of your friends will be wondering whether your lashes are the real deal or not.

Peter Thomas Roth $85 SHOP NOW
Talika Lipocils Conditioning Gel

While apple and soy sound more like ingredients found in the latest must-try juice cleanse, Talika has tapped into their nourishing aspects to serve up what we're dubbing green juice for your lashes. All-natural elements like nettle, horse chestnut, and witch hazel stimulate eyelash growth as the soy lecithin travels into each hair follicle to deliver the active ingredients.

Talika $45 SHOP NOW
Rodial Glamolash Eye Lengthening and Thickening Serum

The vitamin B5 in Rodial's serum works in the same way as the daily vitamins your mom used to make you take as a kid to strengthen your bones.  The formula treats each individual lash from the inside out, as the brand's blend of peptides and wheat proteins help you achieve your maximum length.

Rodial $75 SHOP NOW
Lashfood Phyto-Medic Eyelash Conditioner

While many eyelash serums use a blend of wheat proteins as their active ingredients, Lashfood's green version leaves gluten, as well as parabens and synthetic fragrances, out of the mix. This treatment's blend of organic medicinal herb extracts stimulates your hair follicles to promote growth. 

Lashfood $78 SHOP NOW
Diorshow Maximizer Lash Plumping Serum

We've often swept on a few coats of Diorshow mascara and wished the lengthening effect wouldn't wash away with our makeup, but the brand's innovative serum has made our dreams a reality. Swipe a layer on before applying mascara as a primer, or use at night to let the body-building soy proteins work their magic.

Dior $30 SHOP NOW
Shiseido Full Lash And Brow Serum 

If you wish your lashes and your brows were fuller, Shiseido's serum is safe to use on both. On top of streamlining the number of products you're using, this treatment also eliminates a messy application. The flocked-tip applicator makes it easy to get to hard to reach spots without wasting any serum. 

$35 SHOP NOW
No.7 Lash Impact Lash Serum

If you're a lash serum rookie, No.7's version serves as a great starting point into the world of lengtheners and conditioners. After a few nights of use, you'll notice longer, darker lashes, with full results after eight weeks. Plus, thanks to the wallet-friendly price point, you can afford to stock up.

$10 SHOP NOW
Lancer Lash Serum Intense 

There's no filler in Lancer's serum. Pumpkin seed extract, polypeptides, and biotin are among its greatest hits of ingredients that condition and strengthen the base of your lashes to boost volume and length. 

Lancer $150 SHOP NOW

