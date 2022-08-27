Beauty The Serum-Infused Mascara Worn by Gabrielle Union on the Met Gala Red Carpet Is on Sneaky Sale, Only Here Diane von Fürstenberg, Ariana DeBose, and Sigourney Weaver are also fans. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 27, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/ Lancome/ InStyle When Gabrielle Union stepped onto the Met Gala red Carpet back in May, everyone wanted to know who she was wearing (her dress was by Versace, of course). But they also wanted to know how she achieved her minimal yet impactful makeup look with full, sky-high lashes taking center stage. Unsurprisingly, Lancôme's best-selling Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara was used to create her look — and there's a sneaky way to buy it on sale. Since we're always looking to replicate our favorite celebrity styles (Union's timeless Met moment, included) we were thrilled to see that the mascara is available to purchase for 20 percent off via Lancôme's introductory offer after signing up for an account. The mascara is not part of the brand's big Friends and Family Sale that ends today. Courtesy Shop now: $26 (Originally $32); lancome-usa.com This mascara is special enough to not only be worn by Union, but also other famous faces at the Gala like Diane von Fürstenberg, Ariana DeBose, and Sigourney Weaver thanks to its formula. Nourishing balms, amino acids, and shea butter work together to make lashes healthier over time. It's lighter than other wax-based mascaras, which gives lashes "gorgeous volume" and separation — something brand partner Zendaya touted in an official Lancôme TikTok. Fiona Stiles, Union's makeup artist for the Met Gala, told InStyle back in May, "The mascara feels incredibly luxurious. It's serum-infused with eight amino acids that nourish and strengthen the lashes. It's also not made with wax, as most mascaras are, so I don't have to worry about it smudging or weighing down the lashes." The mascara is buildable, making it easy to achieve everything from a fresh-faced, no-makeup look to full-on glam — especially with Lancôme's "ultra-soft vegetal fiber mascara brush," an alternative to plastic that's far more flexible and capable of reaching even the tiniest lashes. Nearly 1,000 shoppers gave the mascara a five-star rating, with many describing it as a "holy grail," "perfect product," and "the best mascara ever." One reviewer added that it "really defines the lashes and makes everything pop," and another shared that the mascara has helped their lashes "feel healthier and grow longer." People also wrote that they love that the mascara doesn't smudge, flake, or budge from their lashes — even through accidental eye rubbing and sleeping — yet it's easy to wash off with a cleanser and warm water. If you're in the market for a new mascara that's not only going to deliver on separation and volume, but also nourish your lashes, give the Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara a try — just be sure to sign up for a free account first for 20 percent off. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit