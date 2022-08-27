The Serum-Infused Mascara Worn by Gabrielle Union on the Met Gala Red Carpet Is on Sneaky Sale, Only Here

When Gabrielle Union stepped onto the Met Gala red Carpet back in May, everyone wanted to know who she was wearing (her dress was by Versace, of course). But they also wanted to know how she achieved her minimal yet impactful makeup look with full, sky-high lashes taking center stage. Unsurprisingly, Lancôme's best-selling Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara was used to create her look — and there's a sneaky way to buy it on sale.

Since we're always looking to replicate our favorite celebrity styles (Union's timeless Met moment, included) we were thrilled to see that the mascara is available to purchase for 20 percent off via Lancôme's introductory offer after signing up for an account. The mascara is not part of the brand's big Friends and Family Sale that ends today.

This mascara is special enough to not only be worn by Union, but also other famous faces at the Gala like Diane von Fürstenberg, Ariana DeBose, and Sigourney Weaver thanks to its formula. Nourishing balms, amino acids, and shea butter work together to make lashes healthier over time. It's lighter than other wax-based mascaras, which gives lashes "gorgeous volume" and separation — something brand partner Zendaya touted in an official Lancôme TikTok.

Fiona Stiles, Union's makeup artist for the Met Gala, told InStyle back in May, "The mascara feels incredibly luxurious. It's serum-infused with eight amino acids that nourish and strengthen the lashes. It's also not made with wax, as most mascaras are, so I don't have to worry about it smudging or weighing down the lashes."

The mascara is buildable, making it easy to achieve everything from a fresh-faced, no-makeup look to full-on glam — especially with Lancôme's "ultra-soft vegetal fiber mascara brush," an alternative to plastic that's far more flexible and capable of reaching even the tiniest lashes.

Nearly 1,000 shoppers gave the mascara a five-star rating, with many describing it as a "holy grail," "perfect product," and "the best mascara ever." One reviewer added that it "really defines the lashes and makes everything pop," and another shared that the mascara has helped their lashes "feel healthier and grow longer." People also wrote that they love that the mascara doesn't smudge, flake, or budge from their lashes — even through accidental eye rubbing and sleeping — yet it's easy to wash off with a cleanser and warm water.

If you're in the market for a new mascara that's not only going to deliver on separation and volume, but also nourish your lashes, give the Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara a try — just be sure to sign up for a free account first for 20 percent off.