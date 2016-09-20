Lancôme Reinvented Its Iconic L'Absolu Rouge Lipsticks

Lancôme is about as iconic as makeup brands come. The brand has a long and seminal history in the beauty world between its fragrances, skin care, and who could forget our Juicy Tube-filled youth?!

Under artistic direction from Lisa Eldridge, things have only gotten better. Seriously, that Juicy Shaker? Now that's love.

This month, though, the brand has reinvented one of the core staples and most beloved of its makeup collections—the L'absolu Rouge Lipsticks.

The packaging got a seriously sleek and luxurious makeover, but what's inside the tube is only more impressive.

The reformulated line features 44 shades, that's forty-four, people, as in you could do a shade a day for a month and still have leftovers.

Courtesy Lancome

The shades are all endlessly romantic—think pinks, corals, reds, and beiges—and they come in a variety of finishes from the ever trendy super matte to subtle and sheer.

If you're having trouble picking, three of our favorites are 377 O Oui (a rose petal pink), 132 Caprice (a bright red—and you know Lisa Eldridge knows her reds), and 317 Pourquoi Pas (a sheer finish hot pink).

L'absolu Rouge lipsticks are available now and retail at $32.