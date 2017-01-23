This Blurring Eye Balm Is Your Answer to Exhaustion

Waxing poetic about eye cream is a normal thing for me. While it’s a product that women in their 20s wonder if they really need, I can’t go through my skincare routine without it. Is it because I’m afraid of crow’s feet? Well, duh. But it’s also because when I’m exhausted or when my skin is dehydrated, the evidence is written all over my face. Quite literally in the form of puffiness, dark circles, and uneven skin texture—and there's really no hiding it.

Prevention, in that case, is pretty damn important, and in the past few weeks, one eye cream in particular has my back—Lancôme Visionnaire Eye Cream Advanced Multi-Correcting Eye Balm ($65; sephora.com).

Courtesy $65 SHOP NOW Lancome

Unlike many other products I've used and as the name suggests, it's a balm, not a cream. It shows in the texture and feels like a non-greasy, light, easily absorbed salve you'd apply on dry skin patches.

Its claim to fame is that you should see the reduced appearance of dark circles, wrinkles and fine lines in about a month, but it has instantaneous effects when it comes to smoothing out imperfections (i.e. uneven skin tone), hydration, and puffiness.

I don't know about you, but when I don't have a good night's sleep, I get hit with all three. I applied this product and felt the moisture sink deep into my skin, but it still felt like I was applying a light cream and I could layer on concealer about two minutes later.

RELATED: How to Get Better Lashes at Every Effort Level

The most interesting thing about this product, though, is that it's made with what they call HydraBLUR technology, which means it blurs imperfections on contact. Immediately, my skin under my eyes felt and looked smoother. It actually works well as a primer before concealer and foundation in that case because my product then layers onto my skin with ease.

While under-eye perfection has been hard to achieve in the last few weeks, thanks to this cream, no one else needs to know.