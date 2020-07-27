Lana Condor Is the New Face of Neutrogena
"It means the world that such an iconic brand saw something in me and wanted to partner with me."
Actress Lana Condor is the latest celeb to join the Neutrogena family.
On July 23, the beauty giant shared the news via Instagram, captioning the photo, "IT’S OFFICIAL! @lanacondor is now part of our Neutrogena family and we couldn’t be more excited."
This is Condor's first time partnering with the brand but says she's been a longtime fan of the company's products. "Skincare is definitely one of my top three most favorite pastimes," she tells InStyle. "Nothing compares to Neutrogena makeup remover wipes. These wipes have a permanent place in my vanity and set bag."
A few of Condor's other favorites from the brand include the Bright Boost Illuminating Serum, Ultra Sheer Face Mist SPF 55, and Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask.
Skincare aside, the 23-year-old actress also hopes to use her new platform to create more representation for young Asian women in the mainstream beauty space.
"In my first interactions with Neutrogena, they said they just wanted to give me a platform so I can feel empowered to use my voice," she says. "It means the world that such an iconic brand saw something in me and wanted to partner with me.”
The star later added, "I just wanted to be part of a brand that elevates that and embraces supporting what you believe in. I love that people see themselves represented and feel like they belong. The initial response has been really amazing and for people to comment that they are so excited about it means so much to me."