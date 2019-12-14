Lady Gaga's New Holiday Lipstick Might Just Be the Perfect Red

Image zoom Instagram/@hauslabs

The reviews are in: Amazon shoppers are gaga for Lady Gaga’s new lipstick.

When Lady Gaga debuted her limited-edition lipstick last month, it immediately became a best-seller on Amazon. Now, the lipstick still stands in the overall top 10 best-selling tubes on the site thanks to reviews from shoppers who claim it’s “the perfect red.”

The Limited Edition Sparkle Lipstick is part of Gaga’s makeup line, Haus Laboratories, which launched on Amazon earlier this year. The burlesque-inspired lipstick has glitter in it, and Haus Labs claims it’s grit-free, creamy, and “universally flattering.” And while the lipstick has only been available to purchase for a few weeks, shoppers seem to agree with those claims: It has an overall 4.6 rating, and 80 percent of customers gave it a five-star review.

“I was looking for a sparkly red for the holiday season and this is it. My perfect red lipstick ever!” one shopper wrote. “ I put this on and I glowed (in a good way). The sparkle is subtle and it is so comfortable to wear! There is no feathering or dry feeling at all.” Reviewers also note that the lipstick is highly pigmented and comparable to reds from high-end brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Chanel, “but with 10x the pigmentation on first swipe itself.”

Alongside the lipstick, the star also dropped more holiday-inspired makeup, including a bright red lip gloss and a lip liner, as well as a frosty liquid eyeshadow that you can purchase separately or as a set.

The Limited Edition Sparkle Lipstick may not be available for much longer after the holiday season, so we recommend buying one (or two) now before it’s gone forever. Shop Lady Gaga’s entire Haus Laboratories collection on Amazon here.