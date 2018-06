We’ve never met a glass of wine we didn’t like, and decadent Bordeaux-colored lacquers like Burberry’s Oxblood ($22; burberry.com ) and MAC’s Sunset Sky ($14; maccosmetics.com ) prove to be just as refreshing on your tips as the drink is on your lips. Another honorable mention: CND’s Crimson Sash ($10; cnd.com for locations ), whose color won’t fade even after a week of wear.