Chocolate

Looking to switch up the tawny nude hues you loved during spring and summer? Swipe on the decadent chocolate hues like Laura Mercier's Cocoa Suede ($18; lauramercier.com) and Givenchy's Delicate Brown ($17; sephora.com), which are an edgier take on the neutral shade. Another great option: Tom Ford’s Nail Lacquer in Minx ($30; saks.com), which has warm red undertones and sparkly silver glitters mixed into the formula.



