This Balm Instantly Made My Skin Feel Softer Than a Baby's Behind
Some good news for 2021.
On top of everything else being bad, we're currently in the middle of winter, which means my skin is getting its ass beat by the dry, cold air outside (the few times a week I leave the house), and the dry, hot air inside. So that's great.
As a result, I've woken up with dry, flaky skin many-a-mornings, since not every moisturizer is rich enough to get the job done year-round.
Yeah, I know that there are plenty of more important things for me to worry about right now, but I hate seeing my skin in disarray. Especially since, more or less, I can control it — at least when it comes to dryness.
That's why I'm so thankful to have a new boo in my life: La Mer's The Concentrated Night Balm
This super concentrated and rich cream boasts the magic of the brand's trademark Crystal Miracle Broth and The Genaissance Ferment, along with amino acid ferment. It also includes shea butter, cocoa butter, and eucalyptus leaf oil (along with a slew of other great ingredients) to deeply moisturize and plump the skin as you sleep.
I'm not going to lie, considering my historic high praise for La Mer and the high price for this product, I had high expectations the first time I used it. And truthfully, it did not disappoint.
The first thing I noticed was that the formula is thicc (the two C's are necessary), which is always a good sign for me. Second was that a little truly goes a long way, and third, while there is a mild fragrance (similar to Crème de la Mer), it didn't cause any sort of irritation.
Oh yeah, and fourth, my skin instantly felt smoother and softer — and the results carried on into the next morning when I woke up.
I've been using this cream for about two months now and my skin has only gotten better over time. The flakes have vanished and my skin no longer looks dull when I wake up. Plus there's still a ton left in the jar.
I really don't have anything to criticize in terms of the formula, but I do understand that the product comes with a hefty price tag.
Considering the times we're living in, I'd never tell anyone they have to spend $650 on anything. However, if you can comfortably afford it and you're willing to shell out some cash, this balm is absolutely worth it.
The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying La Mer's The Concentrated Night Balm despite the $650 price tag.